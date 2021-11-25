Tom Brady Opens up About NFL Retirement With Oprah

Tom Brady is on track to win another Super Bowl and MVP award at the age of 44. But one of the biggest questions when it comes to Brady is when will the future Hall of Famer retire from the NFL? In a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, Brady talked about retirement and the one thing he is looking forward to when his NFL career comes to an end.

“I’m looking forward to the time when I’m done playing football, so I can have those more normal holidays that I had growing up that were important where the family’s all together,” Brady said per Hot New Hip Hop. “Thanksgiving, there’s a lot to be thankful for, but you only get 4 hours to enjoy it. Practice usually ends at about 1 or 2. You eat about 3:30, then you’re getting ready for the next day of practice. Same with Christmas.”

Brady would love to spend more time with his family, but that doesn’t mean he’s retiring anytime soon. In September, Brady teased playing until he’s 50. “Wow, seems to be a really hot question lately,” Brady said in a YouTube video with Rob Gronkowski. “Can Tom Brady play ’til 50? Like, 50 years old? Fifty. I don’t find it so difficult. Plus, in Florida, it’s kind of a retiree state, so I feel like I can play and then just glide into retirement. I think I can. I think it’s a yes.”

Brady also talked about playing until he’s 50 when speaking to USA Today Sports in June. “I’ve always said 45 was the age that I wanted to reach and that was my goal,” he said. “This year I’ll be 44, so next year I’ll be 45. I got a two-year contract. I’m going to be able to obviously play this year and God forbid anything happens but play next year and then see what happens after that. If I still want to keep playing, I might be able to do that. And if that’s enough, then that would be enough.” So far this season, Brady has thrown for 3,177 yards with 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions with a 104.3 quarterback rating in 10 games. He has led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 7-3 record, which is good enough for third place in the NFC standings.