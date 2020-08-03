Gisele Bundchen Sends Message to Tom Brady on His 43rd Birthday

✖

Tom Brady is now 43 years old and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, sent him a birthday message on Instagram. Bundchen, who recently celebrated her 40th birthday, posted two photos of Brady to go along with the message. The first photo was Brady with their kids and the second was him posing.

"Happy birthday love of my life!" Bundchen wrote. You are the best dad, the best partner, and the best friend. We are so lucky to have you in our lives and we are looking forward to all the adventures ahead. We love you so much!" Bundchen is not the only one to wish Brady happy birthday as the NFL world sent the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback messages throughout the day. Brady showed his appreciation for the love on Twitter and he also announced that he was going to buy a new iPhone as a birthday present due to the fact he has the iPhone 6+.

A couple of weeks ago, Brady sent a message to Bundchen on her birthday. "Happy 40th Birthday @gisele," Brady wrote. "You are the sunshine of my life. That's why I'll always be around You are the apple of my eye Forever you'll stay in my heart." Brady and Bundchen have been married since 2009. The two have have a strong relationship, but Brady admitted they had to work on the marriage over the years.

"She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house, and then all of a sudden when the season would end I'd be like, 'Great, let me get into all my other business activities, let me get into my football training.' And she's sitting there going, 'When are you going to do things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school and do that?'" Brady said to Howard Stern back in April.

Brady is currently getting ready for the 2020 season with his new team after spending the last 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. Brady has done it all in the NFL but would love nothing more than to win another championship to solidify is legacy. And what's interesting about this year is the Super Bowl will take place in Tampa, which means Brady could make history by leading the Bucs to the Super Bowl and winning it at their home stadium.