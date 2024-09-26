Catherine Zeta-Jones Strips Down to Wish Michael Douglas a Happy 80th Birthday

Catherine Zeta-Jones is rocking her birthday suit to celebrate husband Michael Douglas' 80th birthday. The Wednesday actress, who turned 55 the same day her husband reached octogenarian status, wished the Oscar-winning actor a happy birthday with a racy Instagram photo posted on their shared Sept. 25 birthday.

In the photo, the actress looks at herself in the bathroom mirror while wearing only a pair of high heels. "In my birthday suit!" Zeta-Jones captioned the photo, teasing, "After over 25 years of sharing my birthday day with my husband, I am running out of gift ideas! This is gift option two, golf balls being option one... of course."

The Oscar-winning star later posted a less raunchy tribute to her husband, which she attributed to their "friend," Simca heir Jean Pigozzi. "Happy Birthday to Michael and to me!!" she wrote. "This was us on our birthday 25 years ago! I love you with all my heart."

Douglas also shared a more tame birthday message for his wife, posting a glamorous photo of Zeta-Jones with the caption, "To my birthday sister, I love you with all my heart! May your new year be the best!"

The couple has been married almost 24 years after meeting in 1998 at the Deauville Film Festival. Despite the 25-year age gap, Douglas said he knew Zeta-Jones would be his wife. "I said to her after about half an hour [of hanging out], 'You know, I'm going to be the father of your children,'" he said on The Jonathan Ross Show in 2016. "It sounded good, and she said, 'You know, I've heard a lot about you, and I've seen a lot about you, and I think it's time I say good night.'"

The two would go on to marry in a stunning ceremony at New York's iconic Plaza Hotel in November of 2000, and they welcomed two kids together, son Dylan, 23, and daughter Carys, 21, in the years since. (Douglas is also the father to son Cameron Douglas, 45, with ex-wife Diandra Douglas.)

After Zeta-Jones and Douglas' youngest child graduated high school, the Basic Instinct actor told TODAY that they embarked on a new chapter as a couple. "It's scary. It really is. You look at each other and go, 'Well, it's just you and me, babe,'" he said in 2021. "You forget how many conversations you sort of hide behind in terms of talking about your kids and what's going on next and that and one day you just look at each other. But we're 20 years now, so all those good years of paying attention to each other are paying off now."