Actress and Pro Athlete Expecting First Baby Together: Congratulations to Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul



A “beautiful blessing” is on the way for Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and cricket star KL Rahul, who announced their first pregnancy through a joint social media statement on Friday. The couple, who married in January 2023, revealed they are expecting their child in 2025.

Their Instagram announcement featured the message “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025. Athiya & Rahul” displayed on a beige background adorned with an evil eye symbol, stars, and baby footprints. The post was accompanied by a white heart emoji in the caption.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The news prompted celebratory responses from entertainment and sports personalities. India cricket captain Rohit Sharma’s wife, Ritika Sajdeh, commented, “Happiest!!!!” while actor Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Dumpling coming thru.” Actress Pooja Hegde exclaimed, “Omggggg… Congratulations to you both,” while Sobhita Dhulipala responded, “OMGGGGGGG so sweeeet!!” Shibani Dandekar added, “Congratulations my darling so happy for you both,” and Rakulpreet wrote, “Omgggggg congratulations!!! So so happppy for you guys.”

Additional well-wishes came from industry colleagues including Rhea Kapoor, who expressed an “aww” while congratulating them, Bhumi Pednekar, who sent heart emojis, Shanaya Kapoor, and recent mother Masaba Gupta, who shared a hug emoji. Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife, Dhanashree Verma, and actress Urvashi Rautela also shared congratulatory messages for the parents-to-be.

Family members expressed particular joy, with Athiya’s brother, Ahan Shetty, responding with emotional emojis and her father, actor Suniel Shetty, sharing the announcement on his Instagram stories with the caption “Blessed” and an evil eye emoji.

The couple wed in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse, Jahaan, in January 2023, following approximately three years of private courtship. Their closest friends and family members attended the wedding. Just days before the pregnancy announcement, Shetty celebrated her 32nd birthday on Nov. 5, with Rahul sharing candid photos of their relationship on social media, according to Hindustan Times.

“My craziee birthday baby,” he wrote, accompanied by heart, kiss, and infinity emojis. The collection included their wedding day photo showing Shetty in a traditional saree with a pink blouse and jewelry, as well as casual moments of the couple taking selfies and making funny faces while eating noodles.

The actress, who debuted in 2015’s Hero opposite Sooraj Pancholi, has appeared in films including Mubarakan and was last seen in the 2019 film Motichoor Chaknachoor. She has recently participated in fashion shows and continues to maintain an active presence in the entertainment industry.