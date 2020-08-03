NFL Fans Celebrate Tom Brady's 43rd Birthday
Tom Brady is currently celebrating his 43rd birthday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has had an interesting year, and it started back in January as the Patriots lost to the Tennessee Titans in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Two months later, Brady announced he was not returning to the Patriots and then signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This move was made during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Brady is currently in camp working with his teammates despite the uncertainty of the season being played.
Many NFL players don't play past 40, so Brady has done a good job keeping himself in shape throughout his entire career. The only time Brady has suffered a serious injury was back in 2008 when he tore his ACL at the start of the season. That was also the last time the Patriots missed the playoffs despite the team having an 11-5 record. The Bucs believe Brady is the key to them winning their first Super Bowl since 2002. Brady is a proven winner, reaching nine Super Bowls while winning six of them. However, the Bucs are in the same division as the New Orleans Saints who have won the NFC South the last three years. Here's a look at fans celebrating Brady's 43rd birthday.
New beginnings in year 21.
Happy 43rd birthday, @TomBrady! 🐐 (via @Buccaneers) pic.twitter.com/lwU9gqtNrr— NFL (@NFL) August 3, 2020
.@TomBrady turns 43 today
▫️ 6x Super Bowl champ
▫️ 4x Super Bowl MVP
▫️ 9x conference champ
▫️ 17x division champ
▫️ 3x NFL MVP
▫️ 14x Pro Bowler
▫️ 58 career game-winning drives
🐐 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/nd5JXOLdc0— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 3, 2020
Happy birthday, @TomBrady! 🐐🎂 pic.twitter.com/LEBY2LIhPU— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) August 3, 2020
What a 43-year-old QB looked like in 1970 (George Blanda, Oakland Raiders)
What a 43-year-old looks like in 2020 (Tom Brady turns that today) pic.twitter.com/5VFbjIQXBO— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 3, 2020
The 🐐, Tom Brady, is another year younger today.
Brady is PFF's highest-graded QB of the decade (97.1) pic.twitter.com/gwR7iTXmvC— PFF (@PFF) August 3, 2020
It’s used to sound like a pipe dream when @TomBrady would say that he wanted to play into his mid-40s.
Today, he turns 43. And is still playing.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 3, 2020
Happy 43rd Birthday to @TomBrady
A sport only has one actual GOAT. Brady is the best and most accomplished QB of all-time.
He has has won 7 MVPs, 6 Super Bowls and has never had a losing season.
In 18 healthy years as a starter, he's reached as many SBs (9) as he's missed. pic.twitter.com/59oSOCSvjx— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 3, 2020
From earlier this offseason on the @picksixpod — Some of Tom Brady’s top moments as a Patriot.
Seems like his 43rd birthday is a good time to bring this back around. pic.twitter.com/qZWZOAFJRB— Tyler Sullivan (@TylerSully) August 3, 2020
TB12 turns 43 today, so we’re taking you back to when @TomBrady came onto the scene in 2001. pic.twitter.com/09zD8Qwhtr— NFL Throwback (@nflthrowback) August 3, 2020
Happy 43rd Birthday Tom Brady!
Which @TomBrady Super Bowl look is your favorite? pic.twitter.com/4w6oZ5nCZq— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) August 3, 2020
.@TomBrady is the only QB to make two separate All-Decade teams.
Two Hall of Fame careers in one?
2000s
▪️3x champ
▪️2x SB MVP
▪️1x MVP
▪️5x Pro Bowl
▪️2x passing TD leader
2010s— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 3, 2020
▫️ 3x champ
▫️ 2x SB MVP
▫️ 2x MVP
▫️ 9x Pro Bowl
▫️ 2x TD leader pic.twitter.com/mqFx34DZQf
Tom Brady is 43 today and the 🐐 has come a long way. pic.twitter.com/RJ3F7MEx5w— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) August 3, 2020
.@TomBrady may be a swashbuckling pirate 🏴☠️ now, but he’s still the greatest NFL QB to ever walk this stratosphere. Happy 43rd Birthday to the 7-time MVP, 6x Super Bowl champion. They’ll never be another one like you.— Courtney Fallon (@CourtneyFallon_) August 3, 2020
Tom Brady is now 43. https://t.co/YbtJzdUeBl pic.twitter.com/neXZc2mTky— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 3, 2020
Happy Birthday @tombrady 🐐
43 years young.
Ready for his next chapter.@buccaneers 🎉 pic.twitter.com/RCjFvAuajL— NFL UK (@NFLUK) August 3, 2020
Happy 43rd birthday to the G.O.A.T., @TomBrady.
We miss you. ❤️pic.twitter.com/6d9OBUrJZv— Guy Boston Sports (@GuyBostonSports) August 3, 2020
Happy 43rd birthday to @TomBrady!
▫️ @UMichFootball QB ‘96-‘99
▫️199th pick in ‘00 NFL Draft (NE)
▫️20 seasons w/ NE
▫️6x SB Champ
▫️14x Pro Bowler
▫️3x All-Pro
▫️3x MVP
▫️74,571 Pass Yards
▫️541 Pass TDs
▫️30-11 Playoff Record
Wish Tom a happy birthday!#patriots #patsnation pic.twitter.com/ARjR1lUVy8— The Hard Earned Yard (@HardEarnedYard) August 3, 2020
Tom Brady turns 43 years old today 🤯 HBD to the 🐐 (via @Buccaneers)pic.twitter.com/hos2FL73dJ— Overtime (@overtime) August 3, 2020
Happy 43rd Birthday to the greatest QB of all time Tom Brady, we were lucky to have you. Thanks for all the memories❤️ pic.twitter.com/JuJmMrOczG— Boston Diehards (@WTP_BDiehards) August 3, 2020
Happy Birthday to the 🐐 mr 6 rings Tom Brady!! pic.twitter.com/nMry8QAXyz— Tampa Brady (@Tommy6Rings) August 3, 2020
Tom Brady still in the NFL and turning 43 like pic.twitter.com/4oCwezWXeE— Greg Bintz (@gregbintz) August 3, 2020