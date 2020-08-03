NFL Fans Celebrate Tom Brady's 43rd Birthday

Tom Brady is currently celebrating his 43rd birthday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has had an interesting year, and it started back in January as the Patriots lost to the Tennessee Titans in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Two months later, Brady announced he was not returning to the Patriots and then signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This move was made during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Brady is currently in camp working with his teammates despite the uncertainty of the season being played.

Many NFL players don't play past 40, so Brady has done a good job keeping himself in shape throughout his entire career. The only time Brady has suffered a serious injury was back in 2008 when he tore his ACL at the start of the season. That was also the last time the Patriots missed the playoffs despite the team having an 11-5 record. The Bucs believe Brady is the key to them winning their first Super Bowl since 2002. Brady is a proven winner, reaching nine Super Bowls while winning six of them. However, the Bucs are in the same division as the New Orleans Saints who have won the NFC South the last three years. Here's a look at fans celebrating Brady's 43rd birthday.