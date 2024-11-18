Reba McEntire Sends Urgent Message to Fans to ‘Protect’ Themselves

While Reba McEntire is currently celebrating some newfound sitcom success with Happy’s Place on NBC, she was forced to lay out a serious warning for fans on social media. The country legend posted the message for fans on her social media, noting that fans should take extra precautions online.

“I and my team will NEVER correspond with you from a direct message or cell phone number asking you for money in order to meet me,” McEntire’s Instagram post reads. “PLEASE PROTECT YOURSELF ONLINE and do not give out any personal information, purchase gift cards or send money electronically to someone you do not know.”

McEntire is the latest famous name to see their name used for scams and phishing. Many fans get their fandom used against them to make money or get personal information. There’s also plenty of catfishing going on, which plays out time and time again.

Some people get inundated with messages just for interacting or following a celebrity account on Instagram. If you like or watch something in a split second, be prepared for a flood in that hidden folder.

Apart from Happy’s Place and her music career, McEntire has been holding down the coach’s chair on The Voice for season 26. She joined the series in season 25, taking over for the departing Blake Shelton. She will be making her exit at the end of the season, but she could always return in the future. Many artists have left and returned over the years, with Adam Levine being the latest to return.