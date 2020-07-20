Tom Brady Posts 40th Birthday Tribute to Wife Gisele Bundchen: 'You Are the Sunshine of My Life

✖

Tom Brady just showed a lot of love for his wife Gisele Bundchen, who turned 40 years old on Monday. On Instagram, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback sent a message to Bundchen and posted a photo of her with their two children - Benjamin, 10, and Vivia Lake, 7. In the message, Brady used a quote from a song made popular by Stevie Wonder.

"Happy 40th Birthday @gisele. “You are the sunshine of my life, That's why I'll always be around You are the apple of my eye, Forever you'll stay in my heart," Brady wrote on his Instagram post. When Gisele saw the post, she replied: "Thank you my love. Te amo tanto." She also reacted to her birthday on Instagram by posting a photo of her and her twin sister Patricia.

"I'm grateful for every experience that has helped shape who I am today," Bundchen wrote. "My heart is so full! I am looking forward to this new chapter of my life, where I get to use the tools I've acquired these past 40 years in service of helping make this world a better place. Life is truly the biggest gift!!!" This birthday will be a little different for Bundchen as she's spending it in a new city. After spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, Brady signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As soon as Brady signed the deal, Bundchen sent a message to Patriots fans.

"What a ride the last decade has been," she wrote. "Boston has been so good to us and will always be in our hearts. We will forever have wonderful memories. Our kids were born and raised there and we have made special friendships to last a lifetime. I’ll miss our friends, the beautiful change of seasons and the rides to the stadium to go cheer for Tom and the Pats."

Brady and Bundchen have been married for 11 years. Back in December, Brady talked about how he and Bundchen have been able to keep their marriage going. "We use a term in our house: CCC. Clear, current communication,"Brady said. "Clear, like, ‘This is exactly how I'm feeling.' And current, not like, ‘This happened six months ago, and you communicate about it. I think that's helped us a lot."