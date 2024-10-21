Liam Payne’s Ex Danielle Peazer Reveals His Final Message to Her

Liam Payne’s ex-girlfriend Danielle Peazer is continuing to mourn the former One Direction star following his death at the age of 31. In a touching tribute shared to Instagram on Sunday, Oct. 20, Peazer, who dated Payne for more than two years after they first met on the set of The X Factor UK in 2010, reflected on their time together as a couple as she revealed the final message the late singer sent her just weeks before his death.

“Receiving a message from you a couple of weeks ago expressing your happiness for the love I found with Sonny and Mia is something I’ll cherish forever,” she wrote in part. Peazer is married to radio DJ Sonny Jay, and the couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Mia, in May.

In the tribute, the model went on to reflect on Payne’s “most important role and something he was the most proud of out of all of his monumental successes,” being a father to his 7-year-old son Bear Grey, whom he shared with his ex, Cheryl. Peazer said that “the thought that there is a now a child growing up without one of their parents is heartbreaking and unfair,” adding in a message to the 7-year-old, as well as Payne’s parents and siblings, “my love, thoughts and strength goes to you. The magnitude of this loss is incomprehensible and I will continue to support you in any way I am able to.”

Elsewhere in the post, Peazer shared a message addressed directly to Payne, writing that “Despite being aware of your struggles over the years, I hoped and prayed that this day would never come. But now we’re all facing the reality of living a life without your presence.”

Reflecting on their two-year romance, Peazer said that while their relationship ended in 2013, the breakup marked “just the start of our journey. The things we went through and experienced from then all the way until last year could be described as unique to some and misunderstood by others. But I think deep down we always knew we’d have some sort of connection forever, no matter where our individual lives took us.”

She thanked the former One Direction star “for teaching me about the importance of setting boundaries, and that I should always protect my heart… I’m sorry your story didn’t end differently, and I’m sorry you didn’t ever get to share more of your magic with the world.”

Writing that “this still doesn’t feel real,” Peazer also reminded fans that “while he was adored by millions as a world famous musician for the last decade, he was also someone’s son and brother for more than 30 years, a friend to so many and more recently an uncle.”

Payne died on Wednesday, Oct. 16 after falling from the balcony of his Buenos Aires hotel room. He was 31. Tributes have poured in for the musician in the days since, with his former band sharing an emotional post on social media as bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik also shared individual messages.