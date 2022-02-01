Gisele Bundchen Pens Emotional Message to Tom Brady Following Retirement

Tom Brady is now a retired NFL player, and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, has an emotional message for him. Bundchen went to Instagram, to react to her husband retiring from the NFL after 22 seasons. She said she’s “so proud” of him and is in “awe of your dedication” over the years.

“What a ride [Tom Brady]!” Bundchen wrote who also posted a series of photos of her and Brady. “So many memories! When I met you over 15 years ago, I didn’t know the first thing about football. But cheering for you and seeing you do what you love most made me learn about this wonderful game to the point that I seriously believed I knew more than the referees! We always had a special champions playlist for every drive on our way to the game. As a family, we always prayed for you, celebrated and supported you in every game, cheered every win and suffered with every loss.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZc0OGjFuVK/

“I’m so proud of you, and of everything you have had to overcome physically and emotionally over the years. I am in awe of your dedication, and of everything you have achieved. You love what you do, and you leave behind a legacy that is a beautiful example for future generations.”

Bundchen continued: “I know how excited you are about the next chapter of your life. Watching you work so hard in your football career and seeing the dedication you are now putting into all your new endeavors is incredibly inspiring. There is nothing you can’t achieve. I have always been here for you, you know that, and I’m as excited as you are for what the future holds!”

Brady and Bundchen got married in 2009 and had two kids together. When they got married, Brady already put together a Hall of Fame career as he won three Super Bowls, two Super Bowl MVP awards and one MVP award. And since they have been together, Brady went on to solidify his legacy, putting together two Hall of Fame careers. And when his career was all said and done, Brady went on to win a total of seven Super Bowl championships, five Super Bowl MVPs, and three MVP awards. Brady is also a member of the 2000s and 2010s All-Decade Team as well as the 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.