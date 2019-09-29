Gisele Bundchen Raves About Climate Change Strikes and Fans Have Words

Last weekend, millions of people around the world joined together for a climate strike. This was in an effort to provoke lawmakers into taking action to protect the planet before it is too late. Gisele Bundchen was on hand for the event, and was fired up about the stand that the younger generation is taking to save the planet.

Bundchen posted several photos of the strike on Instagram recently, showing the number of activists on hand with their signs. Her husband, Tom Brady, was facing off with the New York Jets, but she was working on making a difference for the future.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As expected, Brady was very excited about this post on Instagram. He replied to Bundchen with several heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Sep 20, 2019 at 12:08pm PDT

“I’m so inspired by all of the young people around the world who are leading this #ClimateStrike for action on the climate crisis, the biggest threat to our future,” Bundchen wrote on Instagram. “This strike is an invitation to choose us. Choose our kids, choose humanity, choose our future. There is no Planet B.”

Considering that climate change has been a hotly-contested topic in recent years, there could be a scenario in which critics flood the comments section. However, that was not the case on Instagram. The overwhelming majority of responses were positive and supportive of Bundchen’s efforts.

The climate strike was put into action based upon teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg. She began missing school on Fridays last year in order to demonstrate outside the Swedish parliament, calling for stronger climate action. The strikes, which were held in countries across the world, came just before Thunberg gave an emotional speech at the UN Climate Summit in New York.

While these strikes only lasted over the weekend, it appears that they are only beginning. With support from millions around the world, including Bundchen, the movement to take a more aggressive approach to climate action.