Giants WR Golden Tate Teases ‘Thriller’ Touchdown Celebration for ‘Monday Night Football’

With the calendar turning to November, football players around the league can no longer celebrate Halloween festivities. This means that Tom Brady has to put his Star Wars costume back into storage. However, New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate is not ready to be finished with Halloween. Instead, he appears to be teasing a Michael Jackson-inspired celebration for his next touchdown.

Monday night, the Giants and the Dallas Cowboys will face off in the final game from week 9. This will provide Tate with another opportunity to take advantage of this defense and put up points for his new team. In celebration, he posted a highlight video that featured some of his big plays against the Cowboys, which took place during his time with the Detroit Lions and the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Halloween may be over, but I’m still tryna get my Thriller on tonight!!!” Tate wrote with an added “dancing man” emoji. To cap off the video, the highlight video featured some “spooky” lettering that revealed the kickoff time of Monday Night Football.

Tate appears to be embracing the Halloween spirit in anticipation of Monday’s game, but does it mean that he will be dancing like a werewolf upon scoring a touchdown? Considering the words that he used on Twitter, it’s very likely. The former Seahawks, Lions, and Eagles wide receiver has been known for his outlandish celebrations, including doing the Worm after one score.

However, dancing like Michael Jackson on primetime television would be taking Tate’s game to another level. Can he accurately nail those dance moves while helping his team achieve victory against the NFC East-leading Cowboys?

At 2-6, the Giants appear to be out of playoff contention, especially considering that both the Eagles (5-4) and the Cowboys (4-3) are ahead in the standings. Still, Jones and Tate could combine for big plays and wreak havoc in the East with an upset on Monday night. If nothing else, that would warrant a Thriller celebration dance.

Following a four-game suspension handed down by the NFL for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances, Tate has since stepped into the starting lineup for the Giants and has become a trusted target for rookie quarterback Daniel Jones. His first game was relatively quiet with only three receptions for 13 yards, but in the three weeks since he has tallied at least six receptions and at least 80 yards. Tate also scored his first touchdown of the season against the New England Patriots.

(Photo Credit: Rey Del Rio/Getty)