Giants' Aldrick Rosas Charged With 3 Misdemeanors After Alleged Hit-And-Run

New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas has been charged with three misdemeanors in the Superior Court of California, stemming from an alleged hit-and-run incident that happened in June, according to the New York Daily News. Butte County (California) Deputy District Attorney Glenn Jennings charged Rosas with reckless driving on a highway, hit and run and property damage, and driving with a suspended or revoked license after a previous DUI. Rosas' first court appearance is set for Sept. 4.

Rosas, who has been with the Giants since 2017, was arrested on June 15 by the California Highway Patrol with "his hands, legs and bare feet … covered in blood" after a hit-and-run near Chico, California at 8:25 a.m. PT. It was reported by witnesses that Rosas was in a black Chevrolet SUV and driving 90-100 miles an hour before he had "T-boned" a Ford pick-up truck after running a red light. Rosas then fled the scene of the accident on foot. The driver of the Ford reported no injuries, and Rosas was picked up by police later in the day. He was taken to Enloe Medical Center to treat "minor" injuries. He was then booked at the Butte County Jail in Oroville, California at 2:50 p.m. before being cited and released at 4:37 p.m. with no bail.

“The black Chevrolet failed to stop for a red light and collided with a Ford pick-up truck that was in the intersection traveling west on Garner Lane," the report from the New York Daily News states. "The Ford became disabled in the intersection. The driver of the [2018] Chevrolet (Rosas) attempted to flee the scene and the Chevrolet became disabled north of the collision scene." The New York Giants issued a statement on Rosas, stating: "We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Aldrick. We have no further comment at this time."

Rosas is entering his fourth season with the Giants and looks to bounce back from a disappointing 2019 season. In that year, Rosas made 12 of his 17 field goals, scoring a total of 71 points. He had a breakout season in 2018, reaching the Pro Bowl after making 32 of 33 field goals while missing jus one of his 32 extra-point attempts. Rosas scored 127 points and was also named to the All-Pro Second Team.