Georgia Tech Recruit Bryce Gowdy Tragically Dead at 17, Days Before Enrollment

Bryce Gowdy, an incoming Georgia Tech wide receiver, died on Monday according to the school. He was 17 years old. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a freight train hit Gowdy early Monday morning in his hometown of Deerfield Beach, Florida. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he passed away. The Broward County medical examiner’s office determined that Gowdy died by suicide and the cause of death was blunt force injuries.

“Our entire Georgia Tech football family is devastated by the news of Bryce’s passing,” Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins said in a statement. “Bryce was an outstanding young man with a very bright future. He was a great friend to many, including many of our current and incoming team members. On behalf of our coaches, players, staff and families, we offer our deepest condolences to Bryce’s mother, Shibbon, and his brothers, Brisai and Brayden, as well as the rest of his family members, his teammates and coaches at Deerfield Beach High School, and his many friends. Bryce and his family will always be a part of the Georgia Tech football family.”

One day before his passing, Gowdy went to Twitter to show his excitement for joining the Yellow Jackets as he was set to enroll in the school next week. And once fans learned about his passing, they went to his comments section to pay tribute to him.

Family matters, can’t wait to get to the ATL soon! pic.twitter.com/mCw5esPWUj — Bryce “Simba” Gowdy (@SkayeBryce) December 30, 2019

“I can’t even process the gravity of this loss to the young man’s family and friends,” one fan wrote. “My heart breaks for them and I’m literally sick to my stomach reading the news of his loss. May God rest his soul.”

“R.I.P. May God welcome u into his loving arms as u rest without cares or woe,” another fan wrote. “Jesus wrap ur arms around his family. Comfort them with grace & mercy as they mourn their loved one. In Jesus Name I Pray.

Gowdy was a four-star recruit who was listed as the 54th best wide receiver in the country according to 247Sports. He chose Georgia Tech over Florida, Florida State, Auburn and Georgia. Back in June, Gowdy explained why he decided to play football at Georgia Tech.

“My favorite things was the people man, it felt great hanging with them like I was with uncles and cousins,” Gowdy said after taking a visit to the school in Atlanta.