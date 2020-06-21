Geico 500: Fans Sound off After Nascar Delays Race Until Monday

Sunday afternoon, NASCAR announced that the long-awaited Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway was moving to a different day. The race faced a long delay due to rain and lightning, making it impossible to travel 500 miles before darkness fell. With the inclement weather and Talladega's lack of lights causing issues, NASCAR decided to move the Geico 500 to Monday afternoon at 3 p.m. ET.

Following this announcement, NASCAR fans headed to Twitter to express their frustration. They sounded off about the late afternoon starts and once again called for racing's governing body to move events to noon or 1 p.m. ET. The late starts have been a point of contention for many fans, and they felt that the frequent weather delays just further caused issues. These fans felt that moving the races to different locations during the summer or holding them at different times would prevent more postponements or delays.