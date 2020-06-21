Geico 500: Fans Sound off After Nascar Delays Race Until Monday
Sunday afternoon, NASCAR announced that the long-awaited Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway was moving to a different day. The race faced a long delay due to rain and lightning, making it impossible to travel 500 miles before darkness fell. With the inclement weather and Talladega's lack of lights causing issues, NASCAR decided to move the Geico 500 to Monday afternoon at 3 p.m. ET.
Following this announcement, NASCAR fans headed to Twitter to express their frustration. They sounded off about the late afternoon starts and once again called for racing's governing body to move events to noon or 1 p.m. ET. The late starts have been a point of contention for many fans, and they felt that the frequent weather delays just further caused issues. These fans felt that moving the races to different locations during the summer or holding them at different times would prevent more postponements or delays.
June 21, 2020
noon start times please— carnation™️🗿 (@CarnationBoi) June 21, 2020
June 21, 2020
Welp. Monday funday it is then.— Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) June 21, 2020
How tf does Talladega not have lights in the year 2020— Jon Iaccino (@ji711) June 21, 2020
Oh yeah, and incase you didnt see, looks like the perfect time to choose to start as well. pic.twitter.com/A61SG9WFo7— Robert Duvendack (@Duvy_4) June 21, 2020
Who the hell is running your company? You knew rain was in the forecast, yet you insist on not moving the start time.— Super Aggro Craig (@craigs_cubs) June 21, 2020
So glad I didn't waste a whole Sunday waiting on the race again. Enjoying the lake on the boat so much more.— Andy Clark (@wclark514) June 21, 2020
Lol they’re actually waiting until 3pm to start tomorrow with the same weather forecast as today? Unreal— Pauly D (@PaulyD_bets) June 21, 2020
@NASCAR can’t even get rescheduled race times right— Andrew (@BostonRoots94) June 21, 2020
coulda got it in with a 1pm start time but 🤡— Eric Gambrel (@eric_gambrel) June 21, 2020
I’m surprised Talladega hasn’t installed lights at the track yet. A night race there would be awesome.— JustAdrian (@YourManAdrian) June 21, 2020
So what's the reasoning for 3 tomorrow? Are the ratings that much better at 3 on a Monday compared to if they started at 11 to avoid afternoon thunderstorms? Most people are probably still working at 3— Jordan Bickhart (@JordanBickhart) June 21, 2020
@odsteve I'd appreciate it if you guys at NASCAR could please get your heads in the game.— 🎓Tanner Levasseur🎓 (@TannerLevasseu6) June 21, 2020
A massive track without lights...any weather causes huge delays...sooooo let’s reschedule for late afternoon, that’d be great! 🙄— Aaron (@AA_Ron3481) June 21, 2020
NASCAR's eternal enemy. For all the talk about racism and tolerance, those are things we can work on. Weather? Nothing we can really do.— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 21, 2020