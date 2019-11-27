Garth Brooks Bringing Stadium Tour to Home of the Carolina Panthers

Bank of America Stadium is currently being used for Carolina Panthers‘ games, but it will be the home of a massive event in May 2020. The team announced on Tuesday morning that country star Garth Brooks will be bringing his stadium tour to Charlotte. This will be his first appearance in the city in over 22 years.

According to the Panthers’ website, this concert will 360-degree views of the stage from the over 75,000 seats in the seating bowl and field level tickets. This is Brooks’ only stadium date in North or South Carolina during his 2020 run of dates.

This is the second major concert coming to the Bank of America Stadium in the spring of 2020. Billy Joel is also scheduled for April 18, 2020.

Just Announced: The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour is coming to Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium on May 2, 2020. Tickets ON SALE Friday, December 6 at 10am EST – Team Garth pic.twitter.com/zigse4H7iL — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) November 26, 2019

Tickets for this stadium date will go on sale on Dec. 6, 2019, at 10 a.m. ET. According to the release, there is an eight-ticket limit for those wanting to attend the concert. In order to purchase tickets, Brooks fans can go to www.ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks or dial 1-877-654-2784. All of the seats in the stadium are reserved at $94.95.

This news of the Charlotte date comes fresh on the heels of Brooks selling out Ford Field in Michigan. His show at the home of the Detroit Lions in February went on sale earlier this week, and more than 70,000 tickets were sold in a span of 90 minutes. This set the record for the largest on-sale for a one-night music event with over 70,000 sold in less than two hours.

Similar to the date in Charlotte, this will be Brooks’ only stop in the state of Michigan.

While Brooks may be in the midst of his stadium tour, he did have time off to be crowned country music’s Entertainer of the Year at the 2019 CMA Awards. Carrie Underwood was expected to be the favorite to win the award heading into the ceremony, but Brooks was given the honor once again. This followed his previous victories in 1991, 1992, 1997, 1998, 2016 and 2017.

“Being the Entertainer of the Year is always a wonderful thought,” Brooks said to PopCulture.com and other media. “I’m also trying to remember whose name has been honored for the last 365 days: Keith Urban. Keith Urban’s name is an award, it’s the one you want. It’s one that’s cool. And then my favorite thing about this one – seven is going to be my favorite one because it is a separate one, but because it was on a historic night where country music saluted with and being married to one of the greatest female singers that ever walked this planet, no matter what music genre it is.”

Photo Credit: John Shearer/Getty Images for Essential Broadcast Media, LLC