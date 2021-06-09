Gabby Douglas Details Her 'Different' Experience Winning 'The Masked Dancer' (Exclusive)

✖

Gabby Douglas is known for being an Olympic legend, winning three gold medals in two different Olympic Games. However, the 25-year-old can also be called a champion dancer as she won the first season of Fox's The Masked Dancer earlier this year. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Douglas who enjoyed her experience on the new series.

"It was very different. It was a very different experience," Douglas said to PopCulture. "I was honestly so grateful to be a part of the show, and it was about family. There was no pressure at all. We were all joking in the back, having fun. So it was just really a fun experience to be a part of. Like I said, cast and crew, everyone was amazing. And it was like, just go out there, have fun, nobody really cares. You're dancing, you're a character, so just really have fun. And that was the model. The MO on that show was all we want you to do is just have fun. So that's what I did, and it was amazing."

Tulip, Sloth & Cotton Candy were unmasked on ‘THE MASKED DANCER’ on Fox! ‘Dance Moms’ Star

Mackenzie Ziegler was Tulip & placed 3rd! DWTS Maksim Chmerkovsky was Sloth & placed 2nd! 2 time Olympic gold medal winner Gabby Douglas was Cotton Candy & has now won #TheMaskedDancer pic.twitter.com/JiOFos70Hj — Fandom Crunch 🏳️‍🌈 (@FandomCrunch) February 18, 2021

The Masked Dancer premiered on December 27, 2020, and it's based on the hit series The Masked Singer. The host of the Masked Dancer is Craig Robinson, with panelists Ken Jeong, Ashley Tisdale, Brian Austin Green and Paula Abdul. Douglas was disguised at Cotton Candy and was able to beat out celebrities such as Brian McKnight, Ice-T, Jordin Sparks and Oscar De La Hoya. But was Douglas surprised she won the competition?

"Honestly, I was, I'm not going to lie, because I'm not known for my dancing background," Douglas said. "And I just really wanted, like I said, just to have a blast because I mean, it's not every day you get to be suited up and be someone else and guessing who is it? So I was honestly very shocked that I won, but I definitely did a lot of hard work though."