Gabby Douglas Weighs in on Tokyo Olympics Possibly Being Canceled (Exclusive)

Gabby Douglas is not competing in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, but it's also possible the event won't happen due to the growing COVID-19 cases in the city and Japan. The U.S. is continuing its plans to compete and broadcast the games as it's less than two months away. PopCulture.com caught up with Douglas who shared her thoughts on the games being held in an area where they are currently in a state of emergency.

"If you look at it on a logical scale or a realistic scale, I mean, it's just very hard and it's so wavering, you don't really know because in some of these cities and states, COVID's getting better, but then you have some countries and cities or wherever, just it'll spike up, then you have you're good and it'll spike up, Douglas said to PopCulture. "It's so hard because everyone's going to be around each other, even fans and family. And for me, I'm just really hoping for everyone just to really stay safe because life is so fragile and so precious and, yeah, it's just hard, but I'm really praying that everyone stays safe."

As Tokyo and the rest of the world continue to prepare for the Olympics, Douglas is working with some hopefuls who are looking to be as successful as the 25-year-old gymnastics legend. "I mentor a lot of young athletes, and I know a few athletes who are vying for a spot and who are just training and working so hard. Really it's all about just the mindset and really just staying literally in your own bubble now, but just not letting things affect you, if you will, and really just focusing on really what you need to do and how you can maintain and how you can stay healthy throughout this entire process, because now you have a pandemic going on. So just to try to just stay as sane and level as possible."

For Douglas, she competed in the last two Summer Olympic Games and won a total of three gold medals. In the 2012 games in London, Douglas became the first African American to become an Olympic individual all-around champion. She was also a member of the "Fierce Five" that included, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, Kyla Ross and Jordan Wieber.

"I would say just the journey," Douglas said when talking about her favorite memory in her career. "Just looking back at all the hard times, looking back at so many things that have allowed me to grow and shape me into the person, the character, personality of who I am today. So I'm definitely grateful for opportunity and talent, given talent to just go out there and represent USA, myself, the creator, my mom, my family to the best of my ability. So to be honest, I'm just really grateful for the breadth that I have and the opportunity."