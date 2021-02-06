Fulham vs West Ham: Predictions, Time, Channel, How to Watch

✖

Football fans will have the opportunity to watch Premier League action on Saturday with a match between two teams going in opposite directions. West Ham United will continue to push for a Champions League spot during a visit to struggling Fulham. Here's when the game at Craven Cottage takes place, as well as the predictions for the game's outcome.

Viewers of Saturday's match will have multiple options based on their geographical locations. Those in the United States can tune in to NBC at 12:30 p.m. ET to see the highly-anticipated battle. Fans overseas can watch Fulham vs. West Ham live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Ultra HD. Subscribers can also stream the match on the Sky Go app. The match will air at 5:30 p.m. GMT.

⚒️ @WestHam have a 61% win ratio against Fulham, their best against a team they've faced 5+ times in the #PL ⚒️#FULWHU pic.twitter.com/Wz1rGa32vv — Premier League (@premierleague) February 6, 2021

Heading into Saturday's match, West Ham currently has better odds (+104) to find victory than Fulham (+280). The over/under sits at 2.5 points given that Fulham has allowed 28 shots inside the six-yard box to their opponents, most in the Premier League. West Ham has also taken advantage of struggling teams in recent matches.

West Ham is finding considerable success on the pitch in recent weeks, including winning five out of their past six matches. The streak includes a 3-1 at Aston Villa on Wednesday. West Ham currently sits outside of the top-four teams by only a mere two points. Liverpool currently holds the final spot ahead of a match with Manchester City on Sunday.

Fulham, on the other hand, is in the relegation zone following a 2-0 loss at home to Leicester on Wednesday. The club is eight points from safety and hasn't won a Premier League matchup in over two months. The winless streak sits at 11 ahead of Saturday's critical match.

While many analysts predict that West Ham will continue to find success on Saturday, coach David Moyes had to answer questions about what his team needs to do against Fulham. "Same form, consistency, not too many injuries," Moyes told reporters, per the Evening Standard. "All those things play a part and you need a bit of good fortune as well. We can do more, the players haven’t reached where they can get to."