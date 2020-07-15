✖

NBC's new streaming service, Peacock, launched on Wednesday and gave viewers at home thousands of hours of more content. This includes a fan-favorite series focusing on small-town football. Friday Night Lights is now available for football fans and casual viewers alike to binge.

Friday Night Lights, based on Buzz Bissinger's book and the 2004 film, takes place in the fictional small town of Dillon, Texas, and stars Kyle Chandler as Coach Eric Taylor. Football is not just a sport in Dillon; it's a way of life, and Taylor leads one of the most successful teams in the state. However, winning football games is not a simple task. Taylor also helps his team navigate the highs and lows of the season, as well as small-town expectations.

Originally released in 2006, Friday Night Lights ran for five seasons and 76 episodes. The show drew critical acclaim and built up a sizable fanbase. Even viewers that didn't fully love football still expressed praise for the fictional Coach Taylor, as well as director Peter Berg.

Peacock has three subscription tiers for fans wanting to binge Friday Night Lights. This includes Peacock, which is free, Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 per month, and Peacock Premium Plus, which costs $9.99 per month. The free version includes a limited selection of movies and TV shows, including many NBC classics. New shows and upcoming Peacock originals are not included in this free tier.

Peacock Premium includes more content, as well as live sports and next-day streaming access to shows currently airing on NBC. Peacock Premium is free for select Xfinity customers, and the next tier up comes at a reduced price. Peacock Premium Plus has all of the features of the first two tiers, albeit with almost no commercials. The website notes that this top tier will still have some ad-supported content.

Sports fans will have other viewing options once they finish all five seasons of Friday Night Lights. For example, Dale Earnhart Jr. launched a Peacock original show on Wednesday, Lost Speedways. This project features the former NASCAR driver traveling around the country with co-host Matthew Dillner in order to visit long-abandoned race tracks.

In terms of live sports, Peacock will offer several options for free and premium members alike. The free version will include four exclusive Premier League matches on July 15, coverage of the U.S. Open Championship and Women's Open Championships, an NFL Wild Card Playoff Game in January 2021, and select events from the upcoming Tokyo and Beijing Olympics. The premium version, on the other hand, includes the Tour De France, 100 hours of WWE content and 175 exclusive premiere league matches.