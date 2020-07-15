Peacock: How to Watch NBCUniversal's New Streaming Service

NBCUniversal's new streaming platform Peacock is here, and it may be the easiest new service to start watching yet. Peacock has an app for many common streaming devices, including smart TVs, mobile devices and HDMI accessories. The best part is: Peacock is free to start.

Peacock's official worldwide launch is on Wednesday, July 15 — following a few months of being exclusively available to select Xfinity cable subscribers. To sign up, you can go to the Peacock website, or download the app on a mobile device. From there you can select from the service's different subscription tiers, including the free version. However, if you already have a cable package, be sure to enter that information while signing up to ensure you are not overpaying for the service.

Peacock comes with special deals for customers who use Xfinity Flex, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Internet or Digital Starter TV — and even some "equivalent" plans. More than any other streaming service before, it is tied to its parent companies in the more conventional cable TV industry, so enter your cable login information and see if you qualify.

Before you commit to paying for Peacock, be sure to check its compatibility with your streaming device as well. Much like HBO Max back in May, Peacock has been unable to secure a reliable place in the app store on Amazon's Fire TV devices or on Roku devices. According to a report by CNET, Peacock is hoping these companies "will do right by their users."

Peacock has three subscription tiers: Peacock, which is free, Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 per month, and Peacock Premium Plus, which costs $9.99 per month. The free version will get you a selection of movies and TV shows, including many NBC classics. However, for new shows and upcoming Peacock originals, you'll have to pay for Peacock Premium.

Peacock Premium also comes with live sports, and next-day streaming access to shows currently airing on NBC. Peacock Premium comes free for select Xfinity customers, and the next tier up comes at a reduced price.

Finally, Peacock Premium Plus comes with all the features listed above, but with almost no commercials. The website notes that a small selection of content will still be ad-supported, even at this tier.

Whichever tier you decide on, Peacock is clearly changing the game for streaming services and making itself indispensable for die-hard TV fans. Many fan-favorite re-watchable shows such as The Office, Parks and Recreation and other NBC series will live exclusively on Peacock. At the same time, some of the most anticipated upcoming shows will be Peacock originals.

Peacock is available now, with apps for Vizio and LG smart TVs, Apple TVs, Google Chromecasts, PlayStation 4s and Xbox Ones. The company is currently in negotiations to get on Amazon and Roku devices as well.