'Lost Speedways': How to Watch Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Peacock Show, What Time and What Channel

Wednesday night, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. begins a journey to visit some of racing's abandoned tracks. His new show, Lost Speedways, premieres and provides a fresh look at the history of motorsports. Here's how to watch the first eight-episode season of the new racing-centric series.

Lost Speedways is an exclusive product for NBC's new streaming platform, Peacock. The service, which was previously only available for Comcast subscribers, launches on Wednesday alongside Earnhardt's show. The app will launch the same day and provide users with the ability to stream Lost Speedways and other NBC shows on their Google Chromecast, Apple TV, and other devices. However, Peacock is missing from Amazon Fire TV and Roku.

There are three subscription tiers available for Peacock, including a free, ad-supported version that has limited content. In addition, there is a $5 premium version that has limited ads and is free to existing Comcast subscribers. Finally, there is a $10 ad-free version. Both of the pay tiers will include live sports and early access to late-night shows. Premium will also include non-televised Premier League soccer games beginning in August.

Earnhardt Jr. created Lost Speedways and will serve as the host for this exclusive look back at racing's history. Matthew Dillner, who works with Earnhardt Jr. on the Dale Jr. Download podcast is the show's co-host. Together, they will journey to the abandoned tracks that are no longer recognizable due to the foliage.

Earnhardt Jr. previously posted a trailer to reveal the premiere date and provides some new glimpses into his journey through the history of motorsports. In the trailer, he walked through fields and sat in the stands at abandoned tracks. The short clip also showed him talking to Richard Petty, NASCAR's all-time wins leader.

One of the destinations that will take center stage is Jungle Park Speedway. This short track outside of Indianapolis closed in 1960 after "a string of horrific accidents." The first season will also showcase Occoneechee Speedway in Hillsborough, North Carolina, Middle Georgia Raceway in Byron, Georgia and several others.

"My reasons for wanting to do this show were purely selfish — I love the mystique and eeriness of abandoned things, especially when those things are race tracks," Earnhardt said, per Dirty Mo Media. "Matthew and I have been mapping the locations of abandoned tracks for years, and I always wanted to explore them. But this experience made me realize pretty quickly that, like everything else in life, there is more to it than just what you see. We learned there were unsung heroes, remarkable feats, incredible memories, checkered pasts, and unhealed wounds that still needed attention."