Four-Time NFL Pro Bowl Linebacker Announces Retirement From League

A Washington Commanders legend has called it a career. The team announced that former linebacker Ryan Kerrigan will retire from the NFL. He spent the 2021 season with the Philadelphia Eagles but will sign a one-day contract with Washington to retire with the team.

"Sometimes I think about the life that I've been able to live because of football, and I can't believe it's me that's been chosen to live it," Kerrigan said in a statement. "No matter how long I played and no matter how focused I was on the task at hand, I thankfully never lost sight of just how cool it is to be an NFL player. Pulling up to FedEx Field on game day and seeing so many people there in my jersey was just about as cool (as) it gets. And to have had the success that I was able to have? Something I never in my wildest dreams could have envisioned. To say I'm thankful would be quite the understatement."

Kerrigan was selected No. 16 overall by Washington in 2011. He made an immediate impact during his rookie season as he recorded 42 tackles, 7.5 sacks and one interception which was returned for a touchdown. His best season in Washington was in 2014 when he posted 64 tackles, 13.5 sacks and five forced fumbles. Kerrigan was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2012, 2016, 2017 and 2018 and finished his career with 95.5 sacks. He signed with the Eagles in 2021 and had a limited role with the team. Kerrigan played in the team's wild-card playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and recorded 1.5 sacks.

"There's no way I could've had the career I've had without my family," Kerrigan said. "To my wife, Jessica, and my daughters, Lincoln, Hayes and Carter: you guys mean everything to me. Having you guys in the stands wearing my jersey, cheering me on is a life highlight for me. To my mom, my dad, and my siblings, Kyle, Kristina and Kaitlin: I always worked to make you all proud and to represent the Kerrigan name well. Your guidance, example and love pushed me to be my best and I'm forever grateful for your support."