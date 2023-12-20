Former Wisconsin Basketball Player Dies After Bone Cancer Battle: Walt McGrory Was 24

Walt McGrory, a former Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball player, died on Saturday after a battle against a rare form of bone cancer. He was 24 years old. The news of McGrory's death was announced on his Instagram page on Monday. The account documented his battle with osteosarcoma, a disease he was diagnosed with in 2021, months after he announced his plans to transfer from the University of Wisconsin-Madison to the University of South Dakota, per PEOPLE.

'Walt became one with the Divine on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023," his family wrote in the Instagram post. His soul was freed to continue his great mission — to live and help others live full, healthy lives. Walt has always known there is something greater out there. Something with the full power to shape the world."

"His journey with osteosarcoma was not easy, but it helped him find that ultimate power source," continued the statement. "He never gave up on his belief that he and others just like him could heal themselves. His mission has not changed. He is still providing inspiration, love and fight to those who need it. But now he is doing it with the whole power of the universe behind him."

The cancer originated in his shin before it spread to his knee, causing him to undergo a partial amputation of his left leg. In August, McGrory had surgery on his left lung before moving on to the right. In an Instagram post at the time, McGrory said over 20 tumors were removed but "around 30-40" were not resectable.

McGrory joined the Wisconsin Badgers in 2017 and played in 37 games over four seasons and was part of the 2019-20 team that won a share of the Big Ten regular season title. He played high school basketball at Edina (Minnesota) where he scored a school-record 2,216 career points and was team captain his junior and senior seasons.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Walt McGrory," Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said Monday in a statement. "The courage and fight that Walt demonstrated throughout his two-year battle with cancer was an inspiration to us all. Walt never quit. Instead, he chose to fight every day and made the most of his circumstances by sharing his journey and inspiring others. Walt was a beloved member of our team and the Badger family, and we will miss him dearly."