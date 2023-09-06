Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Mike Williams Dead at 36

Mike Williams, a former NFL wide receiver who spent most of his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, had died, according to multiple reports. He was 36 years old. Spectrum News 1 in Buffalo, New York said that Williams died after suffering injuries in an accident at a construction site. A GoFundMe page set up by Latrina Moore said a steel beam struck Williams in the head while he was at work on Sept. 1.

The GoFundMe Page said that Williams had swelling on his brain and spinal cord which was ruptured. The injuries resulted in complete paralysis in his right arm and lower body from the waist down. He passed out on Sept. 1 at 9 p.m. and never gained consciousness.

RIP Mike Williams, who never seemed to have a boring TD catch while with the Bucs. In his memory, let’s remember the good times 🧵



His first career TD was absolutely wild: pic.twitter.com/4KrboX2e6B — The Pewter Plank (@ThePewterPlank) September 6, 2023

"Dang man hurts my heart seeing the news of my former teammate and Buccaneers 2010 draft class brother Mike Williams," former Buccaneers teammate Gerald McCoy wrote on social media. "Always great energy, brought joy and laughter to the locker room and a heck of a player!! Prayers and blessings to his family!!"

Williams was selected by the Buccaneers in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He had a strong rookie season, catching 65 passes for 964 yards and 11 touchdowns. Williams was named to the All-Rookie Team and finished second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting behind Sam Bradford. He went on to have two more consistent years before signing a six-year, $40.25 million contract in 2013. The 2013 season was challenging for Williams as he finished with just 22 catches for 216 yards and two touchdowns. He played in just six games as he was battling a hamstring injury.

In 2014, Williams was traded to the Buffalo Bills, his hometown team. He played in just nine games and caught eight passes for 142 yards and one touchdown. The Bills cut Williams in December 2014, and Williams did not play the entire 2015 season as he was suspended for the first six weeks. In 2016, Williams signed a contract with the Kansas City Chiefs but was cut before the start of the season. In his career, Williams played in 63 games and caught 223 passes for 3,089 yards and 26 touchdowns. He played college football at Syracuse and was named to the All-Big East Second Team in 2007.