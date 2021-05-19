Former Packers General Manager Blasts Aaron Rodgers for Rift With Team

✖

Ron Wolf, former Green Bay Packers general manager and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame has a big problem with Aaron Rodgers. While appearing on The Big Show Network this week, Wolf talked about the drama going on between Rodgers and the Packers. Rodgers reportedly doesn't want to return to Green Bay due to his frustration with management.

"There’s been a huge change and it started with Russell Wilson then went to [Deshaun] Watson and now we got Rodgers," Wolf said. "It appears that today's quarterbacks want to be more than quarterbacks. They're hired to play the position quarterback. That’s what they’re being paid for, and that’s what they’re being paid to do. These guys, they want to pick the coach, pick the players. It’s an interesting dilemma."

Rodgers is reportedly frustrated with current Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst for the recent moves he has made, specifically trading up in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft to select Jordan Love to be the next starting quarterback. Recent reports also revealed the pivotal moment for Rodgers was when Gutekunst released wide receiver Jake Kumerow after the 2019 season.

"All three of these guys have signed long-term contracts and they’re under contract," Wolf said. "So I’m sure at that time there wasn’t any holding a gun to their head saying you have to sign but now they’re not happy. They’re not happy with the team they signed a contract with. We have a lot of divas playing in the league right now. I fail to understand that all these guys have long-term deals. I can't believe the game has changed that remarkably."

Rodgers has three years remaining on his current contract and reportedly wants an extension. The three-time MVP told Mike Tirico of NBC Sports off-camera that he loves Green Bay and the Packers. However, when Trico talked to ESPN's Adam Schefter about Rodgers on his podcast, he said Rodgers could be influenced by Tom Brady signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to "maximize his success." Brady was able to lead the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win in his first season with the team.