NFL Playoffs 2024: Time, Channel and How to Watch Packers vs. 49ers Divisional Round Game

The divisional round of the 2024 NFL playoffs will feature a throwback contest. The Green Bay Packers are in California to take on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. The game will kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET and air on Fox. This will be the 10th time the Packers and 49ers will battle in the postseason.

The Packers (9-8) made history last week, becoming the first team in NFL history win a playoff game as a No. 7 seed. This is the team's first season without Aaron Rodgers as the starting quarterback, and his replacement has not disappointed. In 17 regular season games, Jordan Love threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with a 96.1 passer rating. And unlike Rodgers, Love led the Packers to the playoffs in his first season as a starter. Love is also looking to another thing Rodgers never did, which was beat the 49ers in the playoffs.

"They're a very talented team," Love told reporters, per Newsweek. "It's all about how we get back to work this week, getting in the film room and seeing what they're about and getting back to work. They're a really good team so we gotta get our bodies back and get back to it."

The 49ers (12-5) had last week off since they earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC. A big key to their success is quarterback Brock Purdy who threw for 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns with a 113 passer rating. Running back Christian McCaffrey also put together an MVP-type season, recording 2,023 yards from scrimmage and 21 total touchdowns.

"It's a little different, just last year I was still trying to find my way in a sense," Purdy said, per the 49ers official website. "I got thrown in at the end of the year, so every single week I was still trying to play well, learn who I was as a quarterback and get more familiar with playing within the system. Those are all things that were on my plate last year, and then trying to win every single week and get this team to the end."