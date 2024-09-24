Brett Favre Diagnosed With Parkinson's Disease

Brett Favre revealed Tuesday that he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease while testifying to Congress about his potential misuse of taxpayer money. The former Green Bay Packers quarterback, 54, appeared before the House Ways and Means Committee to testify after being accused of using his political connections to redirect public money not only to his alma mater but also to himself.

"Sadly, I also lost an investment in a company that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others, and I'm sure you'll understand why it's too late for me because I've recently been diagnosed with Parkinson's," Favre said during his testimony. He continued, "This is also a cause dear to my heart. Recently, the doctor, running the company pleaded guilty to taking TANF money for his own use."

Parkinson's disease is a movement disorder of the nervous system that worsens over time, according to the Mayo Clinic. Symptoms can include tremors, stiffness, slowing of movement, and trouble with balance.

This story is developing...