2024 NFL Playoffs: Time, Channel and How to Watch All Super Wild Card Weekend Games
This is one of the best weekends of the NFL season.
It's time for some playoff action. The 2024 NFL postseason has arrived, and 14 teams will battle for the right to be called Super Bowl champions. Of those 14 teams, two will not play this weekend as they are on a bye for having top records. The other 12 teams will take part in Super Wild Card Weekend, which starts on Saturday afternoon and ends on Monday night.
The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs will be in action as they face the Miami Dolphins. It has not been an easy road for the Chiefs despite winning the AFC West for the eighth consecutive year. Kansas City finished with an 11-6 record, its worst since 2017 when the team finished 10-6 and lost in the first round of the playoffs.
"Everything you've worked for during the season is on the line," Mahomes told reporters this week, per Fox Sports. "That's basically it. Everybody is in the same position. But when you put in the time and effort every day, and you spend time away from your family, it's for these moments. Here's a look at the schedule for Super Wild Card Weeknd.
Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans
Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, 4:30 p.m. ET
NBC, Peacock
The Browns have clinched a playoff spot for the second time in 2020 years and first since 2020. The Texans won their first AFC South title since 2010 and were the first team in the Super Bowl era to win a division with a rookie quarterback and rookie head coach.
Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Saturday, Jan. 13, 8 p.m. ET
Peacock
This will be the only game that will be available on a streaming platform. The Dolphins have made the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1997-2001. The Chiefs are looking to win the Super Bowl for the second consecutive year.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills
Sunday, Jan. 14, 1 p.m. ET
CBS, Paramount+
The Steelers made the playoffs for the third time in four seasons and secured a 20th consecutive season with a .500-or-better record. The Bills won the AFC East title for the fourth consecutive season, tied for the longest streak in franchise history (1988-91).
Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys
Sunday, Jan. 14, 4:30 p.m. ET
FOX
The Packers have qualified for the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons. The Cowboys clinched the NFC East for the second time in three seasons. They are the only team in the NFL to go undefeated at home this year.
Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions
Sunday, Jan. 14, 8 p.m. ET
NBC, Peacock
The Rams clinched a spot in the playoffs for the fifth time in seven seasons. They won the Super Bowl following the 2021 season. The Lions won their first division title since 1993. They tied a franchise record with 12 wins this year.
Philadelphia Eagles vs.Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Monday, Jan. 15, 8:15 p.m. ET
ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+
The Eagles, who reached the Super Bowl last year, have clinched a playoff spot for the third consecutive season. The Buccaneers won the NFC South for the third consecutive year, and it's their fourth consecutive appearance in the playoffs.
The Bye Teams
AFC: Baltimore Ravens
NFC: San Francisco 49ers
Both teams are not playing this week since they have the top records in their respective conferences. The Ravens are looking to win its first Super Bowl since the 2012 season. The 49ers are looking to reach their second Super Bowl in five seasons.