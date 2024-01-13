2024 NFL Playoffs: Time, Channel and How to Watch All Super Wild Card Weekend Games

It's time for some playoff action. The 2024 NFL postseason has arrived, and 14 teams will battle for the right to be called Super Bowl champions. Of those 14 teams, two will not play this weekend as they are on a bye for having top records. The other 12 teams will take part in Super Wild Card Weekend, which starts on Saturday afternoon and ends on Monday night.

The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs will be in action as they face the Miami Dolphins. It has not been an easy road for the Chiefs despite winning the AFC West for the eighth consecutive year. Kansas City finished with an 11-6 record, its worst since 2017 when the team finished 10-6 and lost in the first round of the playoffs.

"Everything you've worked for during the season is on the line," Mahomes told reporters this week, per Fox Sports. "That's basically it. Everybody is in the same position. But when you put in the time and effort every day, and you spend time away from your family, it's for these moments. Here's a look at the schedule for Super Wild Card Weeknd.