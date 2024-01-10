Aaron Rodgers Responds to Jimmy Kimmel Following Jeffrey Epstein Comments

Aaron Rodgers continues to go after Jimmy Kimmel. The New York Jets quarterback appeared on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday and responded to what the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host said about him on his show. Kimmel said that Rodgers is "arrogant," "ignorant" and a "hamster-brained man." Kimmel was responding to Rodgers insinuating that he was associated with Jeffrey Epstein.

"I'm glad that Jimmy is not on the list. I really am. And I don't think he's the p-word [pedophile], and, you know, I think it's impressive that a man who went to Arizona State and has 10 joke writers can read off a prompter," Rodgers stated, per Yahoo. "I wish him the best. Again, I don't give a s— what he says about me. But as long as he understands what I actually said and that I'm not accusing him of being on the list, then I'm all for moving forward."

At the start of the show, Rodgers said his feud with Kimmel began at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. "It's been an interesting week for sure. ... The history of this, whatever this is between Jimmy and I, this goes back to COVID times. And in COVID times, he mentioned on his show jokes about my immunization. ... He didn't just stop there, though. He made a lot of other comments about unvaccinated people," Rodgers said. "In my opinion, you went after me, that's fine, you're a comedian, go for it, not offended. But that was an L [loss]."

Rodgers went on to claim he never insinuated Kimmel was associated. "A lot of people, and I'm quoting myself, 'A lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, are really hoping that [list] doesn't come out.' End quote," Rodgers continued. "I was referring to the fact that if there is a list, which again hasn't come out yet, this was just a deposition."

Kimmel talked about Rodgers during his opening monologue on Monday. He said he "never met Jeffrey Epstein" and went to make fun of the Super Bowl champion quarterback. "Aaron Rodgers has a very high opinion of himself," he said. "Because he had success on the football field, he believes himself to be an extraordinary being. He genuinely thinks that because God gave him the ability to throw a ball, he's smarter than everyone else. The idea that his brain is just average is unfathomable to him."