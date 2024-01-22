Detroit Lions Signing 3-Time Pro Bowler Ahead of NFC Championship Game

The Detroit Lions are adding depth to their tight end position ahead of their biggest game in franchise history. According to ESPN, the Lions are signing Zach Ertz to a contract. He will start on the practice squad and then be elevated for the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers, according to NFL.com.

Ertz was released by the Arizona Cardinals in November. According to his former teammate J.J. Watt, Ertz asked to be released so he could sign with a contender and "make a run at his 2nd Super Bowl ring." Ertz won his first Super Bowl when he was with the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2017 season. He was traded to the Cardinals in October 2021 after spending nearly nine seasons with the Eagles. In his career, Ertz was named to the Pro Bowl in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

TE Zach Ertz signing with Lions practice squad. (via @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/INCrKmmbrK — NFL (@NFL) January 22, 2024

In 2023, Ertz played in seven games and caught 27 passes for 187 yards. He has been on injured reserve since Oct. 24 with a quad strain at the time of his release. In 2022, Ertz suffered an ACL and MCL injury in Week 10 and returned for the 2023 season opener.

The Lions were looking for help at the tight end position after Brock Wright suffered a forearm injury in their playoff win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Rookie tight end Sam LaPorta has been battling a knee injury he suffered during a regular-season finale. The Lions are playing in their first conference championship game since the 1991 season and looking to play in their first Super Bowl in franchise history. Lions head coach Dan Campbell has been a big key to the team's success, as he has built a winning culture.

"Dan is the greatest leader I've been around and has cultivated this culture that we have and our belief in each other pretty significantly," Lions quarterback Jared Goff said, per the team's official website. "Yeah, you think about the dark times early on in 2021, a lot of people calling for his head. A lot of people in this room calling for his head. It's pretty good to be able to sit up here playing in the NFC Championship. It feels good."

The winner of the Lions-49ers game will face the winner of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens AFC Championship game at Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11.