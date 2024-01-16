Jason Kelce to Retire From NFL After 13 Seasons With Philadelphia Eagles

Jason Kelce is moving on from the NFL as a player. According to ESPN, the Philadelphia Eagles star offensive lineman told his teammates after the playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that he is retiring. Kelce, 36, was emotional after the game and has considered retirement in recent seasons. He did not speak to reporters after the game.

"I love him," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. "He's special and I love him. He's one of the most special guys I've been around. He's always got a place here." Kelce will be a free agent once the season ends as he signed a one-year contract with the Eagles last year. He has been with the Eagles for his entire career after being selected in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. During his time with the Eagles, Kelce has been selected to the Pro Bowl seven times, the All-Pro Team six times and won a Super Bowl with the Eagles during the 2017 season.

"He's a legend in the city — really in the league," Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts said. "I don't want to do a disservice to him and the things he's been able to do and overcome. His journey to where he is now didn't come easy. It's been a long, long time coming for him, and every year since I've been here, it's been, 'Are you going to come back?' But he knows how much I love and appreciate him. He knows how much I've learned from him. He'll forever have a special place in my heart."

Kelce is the fifth center in NFL history with at least six All-Pro selections. The other four are Jim Otto, Bulldog Turner, Dermontti Dawson, Jim Ringo and all are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When speaking to reporters before the game, Kelce was asked about possibly retiring once the season was over.

"Whenever you're older in your career, you never know when that's gonna be," Kelce said, per PEOPLE. With Kelce's run with the NFL over, he will likely show support to his younger brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The Chiefs, the defending Super Bowl champions, will take on the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs on Sunday.