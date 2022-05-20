Former NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Making Return to Pro Football

✖

A four-time NFL Pro Bowl quarterback is coming out of retirement and to play one more game. According to Reuters, Michael Vick has agreed to join the Fan Controlled Football league (FCF) as a player. The 41-year-old who hasn't played in the NFL since the 2015 season, is set to make his FCF debut on May 28, which is the last day of the regular season. An official announcement is expected sometime next week, and Vick has not been assigned a team yet.

Vick is not the only former NFL star to join the FCF. When the season began, NFL Hall of Famer wide receiver Terrell Owens agreed to join the league and caught a touchdown pass in his first game. The FCF also has quarterback Johnny Manziel who was a superstar player in college who struggled in the NFL. Reuters reports that Vick agreed to a comeback after seeing the success Owens had in the league.

Michael Vick has agreed to play in the Fan Controlled Football league, per @FrankPingue



Vick plans to suit up May 28 in the final week of FCF’s regular season 🔥 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/jVB8s0o4Mg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 20, 2022

Vick was selected No. 1 overall by the Atlanta Falcons in 2001. He became the starter in 2002 and was named to his first Pro Bowl after throwing for 2,936 yards and 16 touchdowns while rushing for 777 yards and eight touchdowns. Vick led the Falcons to the playoffs that season, the Falcons became the first team in NFL history to beat the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field during the postseason. Vick made the Pro Bowl again in 2004 and 2005 before becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season in 2006 (1,039). He didn't play during the 2007 and 2008 seasons because he was in federal prison for dogfighting.

Following his prison sentence, Vick signed a contract with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009 and made his fourth Pro Bowl in 2010 after throwing for 3,303 yards and 18 touchdowns while rushing for 676 yards and nine touchdowns. He would play for the Eagles for five seasons before joining the New York Jets in 2014 and the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2015. Vick finished his career with the most rushing yards by a quarterback (6,109) and the NFL record for most yards per carry (7.0). Since 2017, Vick has been an analyst for the NFL pregame show Fox NFL Kickoff.