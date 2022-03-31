NFL Hall of Fame Wide Receiver to Come out of Retirement, According to Report

A legendary NFL wide receiver is reportedly coming out of retirement. According to Reuters, Terrell Owens, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, is coming out of retirement to play in the football league Fan Controlled Football. Owens, 48, hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2010 season but has kept in great shape over the years. He is set to make the official announcement next week.

Reuters reports that Ownes will likely join the Zappers of the FCF and will play alongside former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel, who recently announced his return to the league for the second season. Owens will reportedly be mic’d up and wearing a helmet camera for games. Ownes will also provide content for streaming provider fuboTV by interviewing team owners and players during games. The league allows fans to call the plays by a voting system on Twitch. The regular season will last for seven weeks and will kick off on April 16. A total of eight teams will play in the league, which is an increase from four teams from last year.

Owens was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round of the NFL Draft in 1996. He spent eight seasons with the 49ers before joining the Philadelphia Eagles for two years. Owens went on to play for the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals before his career ended in 2010. His accolades include being named to the All-Pro First Team five times, selected to the Pro Bowl six times and leading the NFL in receiving touchdowns three times. In his career, Owens caught 1,078 passes for 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns. He is a member of the 2000s All-Decade Team.

“I can still play,” Owens told the NFL Network last year, per Yahoo Sports. “Who’s to say what I can and can’t do. You can’t speak for me on how my body feels. If anybody can do it, I can do it.” If Owens were to make it back in the NFL, it would be historic. The oldest player to play in an NFL game is kicker George Blanda who was 48 years old. Legendary NFL wide receiver Jerry Rice is the only receiver to catch a pass in their 40s.