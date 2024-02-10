Super Bowl 2025: Everything the NFL's Already Revealed About Next Year's Big Game

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Super Bowl LVIII will happen on Sunday, and fans can watch the game on CBS, Nickelodeon and Paramount+ (Click here for a Paramount + free trial). And as soon as Super Bowl 2024 ends, the NFL will get ready for Super Bowl 2025.

Super Bowl LIX will take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 9, 2025. In 2018, New Orleans was selected to host this year's Super Bowl. However, due to the NFL expanding the regular season from 16 to 17 games in 2021, Super Bowl LVIII was pushed to be played on Feb. 11, causing a conflict with the city's Mardi Gras Celebrations. In 2020, the NFL awarded New Orleans Super Bowl LIX and gave this year's Super Bowl to Las Vegas.

This will be the 11th time New Orleans will host the Super Bowl tying the city with Miami with the most Super Bowls hosted in NFL history. The last time the Super Bowl was held the Super Bowl was in 2013 when the Baltimore Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers 34-31.

"This is an opportunity for us to put our best foot forward to the whole world Louisana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser said about Super Bowl 2025, per Yahoo News. "I tell people, you come to Louisiana for the food and music, but you leave with a friend for life."

Super Bowl LIX will air on Fox. The interesting thing about this is there won't be a streaming service showing the game since Fox does not have a streaming partner. However, fans can watch the game on NFL+ via mobile.