Terrell Owens' Debut and Touchdown in FCF Leads to Record-Breaking Week for Pro Football League

Terrell Owens returned to football this past weekend, playing for the Zappers in the Fan Controlled Football league. And in his return, Owens caught a touchdown pass in the final play of the game Saturday night. Because of that, FCF saw record-breaking numbers when it comes to views. The league announced that Owens' touchdown catch generated more than 10 million views across social channels. And the league generated 2.5 million views across Twitch, NBCLX, DAZN and FuboTV, more than tripling the 700,000 total live views from last year's opening week.

"FCF is back and our opening week's success proved once again that our league is capable of giving fans unprecedented access, control and connection to America's most popular sport," FCF Co-Founder and CEO Sohrob Farudi said in a statement. "The atmosphere in our venue at Pratt-Pullman Yards was electric and I am thrilled that fans were able to see our product in person for the very first time. We've got an NFL Hall of Famer catching touchdowns and eight rosters of talented and driven players. With millions of fans watching in-venue and from home on their devices, this season will be truly special."

Earlier this month, Owens, a legendary NFL wide receiver who is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, announced he is making his return to pro football by joining FCF. "I can't wait to play football at a high level again," Owens said at the time. "I'm happy to be part of a league that is redefining the game and bringing a level of fan interaction to sports that has never been done before. I'm pumped to have fans dial up the plays for me and will see you all on April 16!"

Owens, 48, last played in the NFL in 2010 when he was with the Cincinnati Bengals. He did spend time in the Canadian Football League in 2012 but it's been 10 years since he's played any type of pro football. During his time in the NFL, Owens was selected to the Pro Bowl six times, the All-Pro First Team five times and led the NFL in receiving touchdowns three times in his career. Owens started his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers in 1996 and also spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills.