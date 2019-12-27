Dave Bautista Has ‘Zero Love’ for Michael Vick as Dog Fighting Scandal Returns to the Public Eye

Dave Bautista has made it clear he’s not a fan of Michael Vick. Recently, Vick’s dogfighting scandal has resurfaced and there have been a number of petitions to ban the former Atlanta Falcons quarterback from being honored at the 2020 Pro Bowl. One fan asked Bautista to sign a petition and he replied no — but only because he has signed it so many times before. The Guardians of the Galaxy star then ripped Vick for his actions.

“Sorry I can’t sign that Because I ALREADY signed the s— out of it!” Bautista wrote on Twitter. “I’ve talked about this particular dog killer in the past and I believe it’s clear where I stand. I don’t give a f— who it is…. people who mistreat and murder animals get zero love from me. F— em!”

A number of fans shared their thoughts on what Bautista had to say through the comments section. One fan wrote, “One thing I know to be a truth – @DaveBautista will speak his mind and stand by his truth… always!”

“You can tell a lot about someone by the way they treat animals, I will never trust anyone who says they don’t like any animal,” another fan wrote.

“If I didn’t already know about you, this alone would make me admire and respect you,” another fan added. “Animal abusers get no love, no forgiveness, no second chances.”

Not every fan agreed with Bautista. One fan commented: “So you don’t believe in retribution? He served his time in jail and taken the necessary step to redemption. I’m a huge animal lover especially dogs and I’ve forgiven Vick.”

Vick went to prison in 2007 for his involvement in illegal dog fighting, killing dogs operating a business that including illegal gambling. He was suspended from the NFL and served 18 months in prison before returning to the league. NFL commission Roger Goodell was asked about Vick earlier this month and he said the NFL will still honor him despite the backlash.

“Over the last, what is it, nine years or so, we have supported Michael in his recognition of the mistake he made,” he said. “He’s paid a heavy price for that. He’s been accountable for it.”

Goodell went on to say Vick has paid his debt to society and he understands fans will never look at Vick the same way.

“I know there are people out there who will never forgive him,” Goodell added. “He knows that. But I think this is a young man who’s really taken his life in a positive direction, and we support that, so I don’t anticipate any change, no.”