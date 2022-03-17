Former NFL Linebacker Parys Haralson’s Cause of Death Revealed

Former NFL linebacker Parys Haralson died at the age of 37 on Sept. 13, and now the cause of death has been revealed. According to an autopsy report obtained by USA Today, Haralson died from a stroke. The coroner’s office determined that Haralson suffered a stroke by “rupture of (a) cerebrovascular malformation.” This means a blood vessel or vessels in the brain formed abnormally or became tangled. Haralson died at home in San Jose, California.

The San Francisco 49ers drafted Haralson in 2006 from Tennesee. They released a statement after learning about his death. “The 49ers are heartbroken and shocked by the news of Parys’ tragic passing,” the 49ers said in a statement. “Parys was a beloved member of our organization that lived life with an extraordinary amount of passion and joy, while leaving an indelible mark on everyone he came across. We extend our condolences to Parys’ family and loved ones.”

Haralson played seven seasons with the 49ers. His best season was in 2008 when he recorded 39 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and eight sacks. He missed the entire 2012 season due to a triceps injury. In 2013, Haralson was traded to the New Orleans Saints and spent two seasons before his career came to an end. He posted 65 tackles and 6.5 sacks in 32 games with the Saints.

“Playing his final two seasons of an eight-year NFL career with New Orleans, Haralson possessed an unforgettable smile, upbeat attitude and was deeply respected by teammates and the coaching staff alike for his combination of dependability, leadership, and professionalism,” the Saints said in a statement. “The organization’s thoughts and prayers go out to the Haralson family.”

Haralson played college football at Tennessee from 2002 to 2005. He was a two-time captain and finished his career with 21 sacks, the six-most in Volunteers history at the time. He also tallied 157 total tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries while being named to the SEC Academic Roll in 2005. Current Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel reacted to Haralson’s death by saying, “Heard so many great stories about Parys in the last several hours. He was a true Volunteer. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and teammates.