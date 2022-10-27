Former NBA Star Eric Bledsoe Arrested in California

Former NBA star Eric Bledsoe was arrested on Wednesday night on domestic violence charges in Los Hills, California, according to PEOPLE. Police said that Bledsoe was arrested at 12:01 a.m. local time at his home but was released at 3:42 a.m. Shortly after the arrest, Bldesoe's girlfriend, Briona Mae, posted on Instagram about being a domestic violence victim. The post, which is now deleted, showed Mae's face with red markings.

"NO RELATIONSHIP LIKE THIS IS EVER WORTH STAYING IN!!" Mae wrote in the post. "I'm far from a saint but this isn't ok. Domestic violence is real! This wasn't the first time but I sat here and stayed so it's my fault!" The post included a video of Bledsoe telling her he would "slap" her "again" inside of their home. This comes after Mae, 29, and Bledsoe, 32, welcomed twin babies.

Bledsoe was selected No. 18 overall by the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2010 NBA Draft. He spent three seasons with the Clippers before he was traded to the Phoenix Suns in July 2013. Bledsoe was in Phoenix until he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in November 2017. Three years later Bledsoe was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans and was there for the rest of the 2020-21 season. In August 2021, Bledsoe was traded to the Clippers and spent the entire year in Los Angeles. In February, Bledsoe was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers but was cut by the team in July. In his career, Bledsoe was selected to the NBA All-Defensive First Team in 2019 and the All-Defensive Second Team in 2020.

"He's a little guy," Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo said in 2019, per ESPN. "But he's got a big heart. It certainly takes a lot of guts for him to say that [the Boston series was his fault]. But it's always a team effort. All we wanted for Eric was to build winning habits, and I think he's done a great job doing that."

"He's an underrated piece," Bucks player Khris Middleton says. "We changed as a team last year when Bled came. When he first got into the league, his nickname was 'Baby Bron.' People forgot how athletic, strong and springy he is. We see that every day."