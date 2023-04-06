Former NBA Star Ben Gordon Brought Down by Five Officers During Arrest

Former NBA star Ben Gordon was arrested on weapons and threatening charges after behaving erratically at a juice shop in Connecticut, according to the Assocaited Press. On Tuesday, several witnesses called 911 and said "a male acting aggressively and in a bizarre manner" inside a juice shop in Stamford. The man was identified as Gordon, who continued to act erratically when the police arrive on the scene.

TMZ Sports obtained a video of the arrest which shows five officers bringing down Gordon who allegedly threatened employees with a knife. Police placed Gordon under arrested a found a folding knife clipped into his pocket. They also found a stun gun and brass knuckles in his backpack. Gordon was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, second-degree threatening and interfering with an officer. He was taken to a police detention center and then to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, Stamford, the city's assistant police chief, Richard Conklin, said Thursday. Gordon was released late Tuesday on a $10,000 bond.

It took a total of FIVE cops to subdue #BenGordon during his arrest outside a Connecticut juice shop on Tuesday morning. https://t.co/nDpGEvyIJm pic.twitter.com/kwCRL6dVf2 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) April 6, 2023

In October, Gordon was arrested at LaGuardia Airport in New York for allegedly hitting his son. And in November, Gordon was charged with a misdemeanor in Chicago for allegedly punching a McDonald's security guard. In February 2020, Gordon opened up about dealing with bipolar disorder in The Players' Tribune.

"Now I'm bipolar. I'm not sleeping, but I got spikes of energy." Gordon said. "I'm in my bag. I'm spontaneous. I'm doing whatever I want. It's turnup time. So now I'm not sleeping and my mind is racing and my body and my brain starts breaking down. I'm hallucinating. I'm seeing s— that isn't there. I'm hearing voices. I'm feeling like maybe God is talking to me, trying to tell me something."

Gordon, 40, was selected No. 3 overall by the Chicago Bulls in the 2004 NBA Draft. He had a strong rookie season, averaging 15.1 points per game and is the only player in NBA history to win Sixth Man of the Year in his rookie season. Gordon would spend five seasons in Chicago before joining the Detroit Pistons in 2009. He spent three seasons in Detroit before he was traded to the Charlotte Bobcats in 2012. In 2014, Gordon signed a two-year contract with the Orlando Magic and would end his career with the Golden State Warriors during the 2015 preseason.