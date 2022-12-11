Former College Basketball Star Lines up Six-Figure Donation to His Alma Mater

Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) just received a huge donation from one of their own. According to a press release, former Blue Raider student-athlete Chase Miller donated six figures to the Build Blue Campaign. The announcement was made by the Blue Raider Athletic Association on Dec. 7. Miller was a member of the men's basketball program during his time at the university from 2015-2019. He now works in commercial real estate. While on the team, he competed in two NCAA Tournaments, an NIT, and contributed to 92 wins. He was a fan favorite. They often chanted, "Miller Time! Miller Time!" during the games. As a result of the donation, he will have naming rights to the men's basketball head coach's office. The donation also goes toward a major renovation of the Murphy Center on campus.

"MTSU and the basketball program mean so much to my family and me," Miller said in a statement. "To be able to give back to a program and university where I met my best friends and enjoyed some of the best moments of my life is something that will always be special. I will forever be indebted for everything the university gave me and to be able to be a part of the Build Blue Campaign is a great way to give back to a place that provided me so much."

With his donation, The Build Blue Campaign now has $17.4 million in donor cash, donor pledges, and additional funds. The overall goal is $100 million ithat will assist in the athletics facilities landscape in Murfreesboro. Over 280 individuals and families have donated to the project thus far.

"I, like many of our fans, enjoyed watching Chase Miller as the consummate teammate who demonstrated leadership at every opportunity," Director of Athletics Chris Massaro said in a statement. "This generous gift is another demonstration of his leadership, and we are extremely grateful for all that Chase has done and continues to do for his university."

Head Men's Basketball Coach Nick McDevitt calls Miller a "giver." He added: "During his time as a student-athlete at Middle Tennessee, he gave his time to his teammates, he gave intense effort to the program, and he was passionate about this University and our community. Now, he continues to give generously with this wonderful financial contribution to the Build Blue Campaign. I am extremely grateful for Chase and his continued investment in Blue Raider Men's Basketball."