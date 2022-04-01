Former Buccaneers Coach Comments on Reported Strained Relationship With Tom Brady

Bruce Arians is no longer the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he announced his retirement from coaching this week. As soon as the announcement was made, reports came out that the reason Arians is stepping down is the return of Tom Brady and the two don’t have the best relationship. On Thursday, Arians spoke to reporters about his relationship with Brady.

“We have a great relationship,” Arians said Thursday, per the New York Post. “I mean, all of the players — there are a few of them here — every one of them’s gotten cussed out, including him. So that’s just part of me, you know? That’s nothing new, but we have a great relationship.

“As soon as he retired, I think we texted every week. ‘Where you at? What are you doing? When are you gonna come play golf? When are you getting back down this way?’ And so … people gotta write s—, and it couldn’t be further from the truth.” The reports of a rift originally emerged when Brady retired. At the time, Arians dismissed the reports as “bulls—.” But while talking to reporters, Arians admitted he had a combative relationship with Brady at times, but it’s no different from his other players.

When Arians stepped down as coach, Brady sent a message to him. “Thank you, BA for all that you have done for me and our team,” Brady wrote in an Instagram post. “You are an incredible man and coach, and it was a privilege to play for you. You are a true NFL legend and pioneer for all the work you have done to make the league more diverse and inclusive.

“Smart, tough, and loyal are a few of the words to describe your style. I will always remember the conversations we had when you recruited me two years ago and all of the things we discussed came true. We all benefited from your leadership and guidance and I’m so proud of everything we accomplished. You were a huge part of the decision to join the Bucs and I’m forever grateful.” Arians was the Buccaneers’ head coach for three years and helped the team win the Super Bowl in 2020. Brady joined the Buccaneers before the 2020 season after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.