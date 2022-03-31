Tom Brady Sends Emotional Message to Bruce Arians After Former Buccaneers Coach Steps Down

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a new head coach after Bruce Arians stepped down for a new position with the franchise. Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles is taking his place, and when Arians announced he will no longer be the Buccaneers’ head coach, Tom Brady went to Instagram to send a message to the 69-year-old.

“Thank you, BA for all that you have done for me and our team,” Brady wrote. “You are an incredible man and coach, and it was a privilege to play for you. You are a true NFL legend and pioneer for all the work you have done to make the league more diverse and inclusive.” Brady went on to give more praise to Arians.

“Smart, tough, and loyal are a few of the words to describe your style,” Brady continued. “I will always remember the conversations we had when you recruited me two years ago and all of the things we discussed came true. We all benefited from your leadership and guidance and I’m so proud of everything we accomplished. You were a huge part of the decision to join the Bucs and I’m forever grateful.”

Brady ended the message by congratulating Arians on a successful coaching career. “I’m so happy you will spend the much-deserved time with your loving and supportive family that has given so much to our communities. Congratulations on an amazing coaching career but more importantly, how you positively impacted me and everyone else in the game of football.”

Brady played with Arians for two seasons. He signed with the Buccaneers in 2020 and helped the team win a Super Bowl, their first championship since 2002. For Arians, it was the first Super Bowl title as a head coach. He won two championships when he was an assistant coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I have accomplished more than I ever dreamed I could during this incredible coaching journey,” Arians said in a statement. “Winning Super Bowl LV at our home stadium, with my mom and family in attendance, was really the last item I wanted to check off my career bucket list. For me, this is about more than just trying to add more wins to my coaching record. This team is in a much better place than it was three years ago due to Jason’s great work and the Glazer family’s commitment to winning. Before you start thinking this is about my health, don’t. This is the best I have felt in many years and I’m looking forward to helping this team continue winning through my new role.”