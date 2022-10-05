Former 'Bachelor' Contestant Congratulates Husband for Catching Aaron Judge's 62nd Home Run Ball

Aaron Judge made baseball history on Tuesday night by hitting his 62nd home run of the season. And the person who caught the historic ball is married to a former contestant on ABC's The Bachelor. Bri Amaranthus, who competed in the 22nd season of the reality series, went to Twitter to share a video of the fan who caught the home run ball. The person's name is Cory Youmans, and Amaranthus tweeted, "This is my husband."

Along with the tweet, Amaranthus showed off the home run ball on Instagram. The home run was hit at Globe Life Field, which is the home of the Texas Rangers, and Youmans was sitting in Section 31, Row 1, Seat 3, according to Yahoo Sports. It is expected to ball can be sold for more than $1 million on the memorabilia market, but Youmans has not decided what to do with the ball.

That's a good question," Youmans told reporters. "I haven't thought about it." His wife is very excited about the home run ball as she covers the Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Mavericks for Sports Illustrated. Amaranthus grew up in Oregon and played softball at the University of San Diego. She worked for NBC Sports Northwest for seven years before moving to Dallas. Amaranthus married Youmans in June 2021.

Judge's 62nd home run breaks an American League record for homers hit in a single season. The record lasted for 61 years as former Yankees star Roger Maris hit 61 home runs in 1961. Maris broke the record of 60 home runs which was set by Babe Ruth in 1927.

"It's a big relief. I think that everyone can sit back down in their seats and watch the ballgame, you know? No, but it's been a fun ride so far," Judge said after the game, per ESPN. "Getting a chance to do this, with the team we've got, the guys surrounding me, the constant support from my family whose been with me through this whole thing ... it's been a great honor." Judge has been with the Yankees since 2016 and has hit 220 home runs during that span. He caught everyone's attention in 2016 when he hit 52 home runs and was named AL Rookie of the Year.