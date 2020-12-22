Football Team's Dwayne Haskins Parties Maskless at Strip Club

✖

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins is facing scrutiny after photos surfaced that showed him partying at a strip club. He was not wearing a facemask while spending time with several people. There were questions about whether Haskins was the person in the photo, but he released an apology on Tuesday.

"I want to publicly apologize for my actions this past Sunday," Haskins tweeted. "I spoke with Coach Rivera yesterday and took full accountability for putting the team at risk. It was irresponsible and immature of me and I accept responsibility for my action." Haskins will now look ahead to Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers while awaiting his punishment.

According to NFL reporters, the Washington Football Team is aware of the situation involving Haskins. The organization said that it is handling the matter internally. Haskins could face a fine or suspension for violating COVID-19 protocols, especially after the team fined him for a separate violation earlier in the season.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero also reported that the Football Team has no plans to release Haskins for a "high risk" violation. According to the league guidelines, heading to an indoor club without PPE is considered "High-Risk COVID-19 Conduct." Players that violate this rule face a punishment of a maximum fine equaling one week's salary or up to a four-game suspension.

A former first-round pick out of Ohio State in the 2019 NFL Draft, Haskins lost his starting job this season after four games. Head coach Ron Rivera benched him in favor of former Carolina backup Kyle Allen, who started four games. However, Allen suffered a gruesome leg injury and forced veteran Alex Smith into the starting lineup after his own recovery from a life-threatening injury.

Smith has played in seven games for the Football Team in 2020, putting the team into contention for a playoff spot. Though he also suffered an injury and put Haskins back into the starting lineup. The former Ohio State quarterback led the Football Team on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, throwing two interceptions and one touchdown during a 20-15 loss.

The Football Team will enter the Week 16 game with a 6-8 record, the best in the NFC East. Smith is still the starter for the game, per Rivera. Although he will have to be healthy enough to play. If not, Haskins will get his second consecutive start barring any suspensions for his trip to the strip club without a facemask.