Floyd Mayweather's Protege, Danny Gonzalez, Dead at 22

Boxer Floyd Mayweather is mourning the death of a boxer from his Mayweather Promotions brand. Daniel Gonzalez, a 22-year-old undefeated fighter, has died at the age of 22. The cause of death was a shooting in California.

According to ET Online, Gonzalez was shot and killed on Labor Day in Moreno Valley, California. The Moreno Valley Sheriff's Department confirmed to the outlet that they responded to a call "regarding a report of an assault with a deadly weapon." Law enforcement arrived on the scene and found three adult males with gunshot wounds. Two of the victims were minors and were transported to the hospital with "non-life-threatening injuries." The third, who was an adult, "succumbed to his injuries at the scene."

The investigation is currently ongoing, per the Moreno Valley Sheriff's Department. ET Online did not know if there are any suspects in the shooting. Additionally, there is no known motive in the fatal incident. WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman also confirmed Gonzalez's death with a post on Twitter and said that the organization sends condolences and prayers to the Gonzalez family.

"R.I.P champ gone but never forgotten," Mayweather wrote on Instagram. He posted two photos that showed Gonzalez from their time together. The first image showed the boxers standing together and holding a contract, which was posted on Facebook when Mayweather announced the latest addition to the Mayweather Promotions family. The second photo featured Gonzalez in the boxing ring holding his hand up after securing a victory.

Gonzalez originally signed with Mayweather Promotions in 2016. He took part in three fights under his new contract, going undefeated. His last win came on April 29, 2017, in Las Vegas. Gonzalez stepped away from professional boxing after defeating Mario Ayala, but he appeared poised for a comeback. According to TMZ, Gonzalez posted on social media in early 2020 and teased his return.

"I want everyone to help me by welcoming Daniel Gonzalez to the Mayweather Promotions family," Mayweather wrote in 2016. "There are certain times when you know you've just struck gold and this is one of them! Welcome 18-year old phenomenon Danny Gonzalez with an incredible amateur record of 96-13. This 9-time National Champion is a force to be reckoned with! Follow this future World Champion, approved by the undefeated champion himself. Daniel Gonzalez is Floyd Mayweather, approved!"