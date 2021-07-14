Floyd Mayweather Trolls Conor McGregor After Breaking Leg at UFC 264

✖

Floyd Mayweather had some fun with Conor McGregor on social media. On Instagram, the boxing legend posted a photo of McGregor sitting while wearing a suit. Seems normal, but Mayweather edited McGregor's left ankle to make fun of him for suffering a broken ankle/leg in the loss against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on Saturday night.

In the caption, Mayweather wrote: "Y’all got it twisted! I like how his shoes fit. Now, do the stanky leg." McGregor has yet to respond to Mayweather's Instagram post but did have successful surgery on his leg after UFC 264. He gave an update on his health on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather)

“What’s up fight fans – ‘The Notorious’ here," McGregor said at the start of the video. "Just out of the surgery room. Everything went to plan. Everything went perfect. I’m feeling tremendous. We’ve got six weeks on a crutch now and then we begin to build back. I want to thank all the fans all around the world for your messages of support, I hope you all enjoyed the show. I want to thank all the fans in attendance at the T-Mobile Arena – 21,800 fans in attendance."

McGregor also sent a message to Poirier. Dustin, you can celebrate that illegitimate win all you want, but you done nothing in there," McGregor stated. "That second round would have shown all, and onwards and upwards we go, team. We dust ourselves off, we build ourselves back and we come back better than ever. Let’s go team.”

McGregor will likely face Poirer again once he gets 100% healthy. But could Mayweather's Instagram post lead to a rematch between him and McGregor? The two battled each other in a boxing match in 2017, and Mayweather won the bout in the 10th round. However, both McGregor and Mayweather were winners as McGregor made at least $30 million while Mayweather made around $300 million, according to AOL.

"For sure I'll box again," McGregor said to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith last week. "Like I'm back on the sites, the boxing is not even on the radar at the minute. But I will do of course." And when it comes to McGregor said: "Stephen, Floyd didn't make me anything. I was on the Forbes list before Floyd. I brought Floyd out the gutter with it."