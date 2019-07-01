Floyd Mayweather Reveals Rare Photo With Daughter Jirah, But Turns Comments Off

Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. celebrated his daughter Jirah’s 16th birthday on June 20 by sharing rare photos with her on Instagram. While Mayweather usually allows comments on his posts, he shut them off for this one — possibly to avoid seeing messages from trolls on a post about his family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Jun 20, 2019 at 4:44pm PDT

“HAPPY 16th BIRTHDAY Milan [Jirah]! Everyone FOLLOW & wish my daughter A HAPPY BIRTHDAY,” Mayweather wrote in the caption.

The gallery includes several photos of funny father and daughter moments, plus a photo of Jirah as a smiling toddler.

On June 21, Jirah shared several photos taken during her Sweet 16 party at the Hyatt In Valencia, California on her own Instagram page. One photo included Jirah with her brother, 19-year-old Koraun. Mayweather shares three children with his former girlfriend Josie Harris, Jirah, Koraun and Zion. He is also the father of Iyanna Mayweather, whom he shares with Melissa Brim.

Mayweather, 42, has been spending most of this month out of the country. Earlier this month, the South China Morning Post reported that Mayweather was in Hong Kong to get a deal for an exhibition fight. He shared several pictures on Instagram showing him visiting tourist hot-spots in the city, but he later met with local boxing officials to arrange a fight.

Before the trip to Hong Kong, Mayweather took in the sights of Tokyo. Afterwards, he headed to Dubai, then Monte Carlo. In his most recent Instagram post, shared on June 27, Mayweather is seen looking at the Blue Lagoon in Iceland.

Mayweather retired from boxing for good after his 2017 fight against MMA fighter Conor McGregor. Although it was McGregor’s first professional boxing match, the TKO counted towards Mayweather’s record, which now stands at 50-0.

Since the fight with McGregor, Mayweather has focused on international exhibition fights. On Dec. 31, he fought 20-year-old kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in Japan and easily won. According to Forbes, Mayweather was paid $9 million for the fight.

After the fight in Japan, Mayweather insisted he was still retired.

“I’m still retired. I don’t look forward to coming back to boxing,” Mayweather told reporters. “But, you know, I did this just to entertain the fans in Japan. They wanted this to happen over here in Japan, so I said why not.”

In February, Mayweather told comedian Kevin Hart that UFC would pay him $1 billion to fight in the octagon.

“Anything is possible, I can go get a deal right now from the UFC,” Mayweather said, notes Complex. “Probably three-fight, four-fight, billion-dollar deal if that’s what I wanted.”

