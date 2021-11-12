Logan Paul Claims He Could ‘F—ing Beat’ Mike Tyson in a Boxing Match

There are rumors that Mike Tyson will be Logan Paul’s next opponent in a boxing match. Nothing has been confirmed, but when Paul was asked about this by reporters on Saturday, he said, “I would f—ing beat Mike Tyson.” Paul went to explain why he can beat the former boxing heavyweight champion of the world.

“He’s too old,” Paul said of Tyson, per TMZ. … “He’s aging. Father time takes a toll on everyone.” Tyson is 55 years old while Paul is 26. “I got the reflexes of a cat,” Paul said. “Like a young, quick feline, brother.” Another reason Paul believes he would beat Tyson in a match is Floyd Mayweather. Paul took on the boxing legend in the ring earlier this year, and the match resulted in a draw.

“We saw with Floyd, dude,” Paul explained. “There’s no f—ing reason that I should have been able to last — not just last, Floyd’s on my highlight reel dog. There’s no reason that should be possible.” Tyson appeared at the Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant fight and said “God willing I’ll fight again in February.”

Tyson’s last official boxing match was in 2005, but he did face Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout. In an interview with The Sportsman last year, Tyson talked about what’s missing from boxing today. “Boxing is such an enigma, as a sport,” he said. “This is what really matters: in two hundred years from now, there will probably only be five fighters that people will remember. That’s what it’s all about. It’s not about having money, about becoming rich. That they won’t stop mentioning your name until the planet’s disintegrated: that’s what this is really about. People are stating their names in the art of pugilist, fisticuff, combat, fighting.

“I like the word ‘fighting.’ That’s not a politically correct word in this field anymore. Fighting is not cool, now. It can conjure up negative stuff, but not if you use it in a spiritual perspective. Fighting is spiritual, but you just can’t see the spiritual in it because it’s mostly dominated by the physical aspect. We want to be Achilles in our own mind. The king of all the fighters.”