Fitness Model Dies in Tragic Snowmobiling Accident

✖

Fitness model Karen Pang has passed away after a snowmobile accident. Fellow fitness trainer Whitney Johns announced the news on Instagram. She did not provide any details about the accident or where it occurred.

Johns posted a sequence of photos on social media that showed her and Pang together in a variety of settings. "My WuPang Angel [broken heart emoji] I’m not sure I’ll ever be able to wrap my head around losing you," Johns wrote on Instagram. "It doesn’t seem real. Watching you leave this earth is something I will never get over and there will forever be a hole in my heart without you here."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fit with Whit (@whitneyjohns)

"As a friend you have shown up for me the way most people could only wish a best friend would. You showed up for a lot of people. You went out of your way for your friends and never faked the funk. You were a genuine soul and a good f—ing person," Johns continued.

Pang was the owner of KaBling Designs. This company helped competitors create custom crystal bikini posing suits. She was also the three-time winner of the Canadian National Bikini Championship and was also crowned the first runner-up at the renowned Miss Bikini Universe Pageant.

There were several people that also responded to the tragic accident and posted tributes to Pang. Many wrote comments on her personal social media profile while others tweeted photos of her throughout her career. The list includes former WWE star Torrie Wilson.

The wrestler-turned-model posted a photo of herself at the beach and holding a candle. She talked about celebrating Pang and explained that material possessions don't matter once people pass away. She said that "our most precious commodity (time/memories) and genuine love" is what people ultimately hang onto.

A group called Karens Gang set up a GoFundMe in the wake of the tragic snowmobiling accident. The funds would go towards the costs of getting Karen home to her family in Canada, her funeral services, and a Celebration of Life memorial in Los Angeles. The initial goal was $30,000, and 165 donors raised $27,273 as of Saturday afternoon.

"I know so many people will be hurting at the news of this," Johns added on Instagram. "Karen passed in a snowmobiling accident yesterday afternoon. Nothing will ever ease the pain of losing such a bright light so young and unexpectedly. But, what I can say is that she spent her last moments having a blast, laughing her face off and felt no pain in her last breath.⁣"