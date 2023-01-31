Fan Controlled Football: Is League Returning for 2023 Season?

Fan Controlled Football (FCF) is a professional football league played in the spring where fans call the plays. But is the league, which debuted in 2021, returning for a third season? The FCF and Fan Controlled Sports & Entertainment recently announced that the league is returning for Season 3 in May, making it the first-ever professional spring football league to return for a third season. All the games will be played in Atlanta at FCF's venue.

"This has been an incredible journey, bringing our vision to life," FCSE CEO and Co-Founder Sohrob Farudi said in a statement. "Heading into season 3.0, our team has done what no other league has been able to do, thanks to our passionate fans. Without them, we wouldn't be here today. I can't wait to take it up a notch, again, in season 3.0. LFG!"

We’re ready. Join us for FCF Season v3.0 pic.twitter.com/bXOPMexbgq — Fan Controlled Sports (@fancontrolled) December 12, 2022

Currently, the FCF features eight teams owned by some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment, including Richard Sherman, Austin Ekeler, Rachel Lindsay, Quavo, Renee Montgomery, Marshawn Lynch, Bored Ape Yacht Club, Druski, and Steve Aoki. The FCF held tryouts for players in Atlanta earlier this month. The league is expected to hold more tryouts in Orlando, Houston and Los Angeles in February.

"FCF's unique concept and level of fan engagement attracted me from the beginning," Ekeler, co-owner of the SB Stars said in a statement. "Fans these days are looking to get more involved in the action and FCF brings them right in the middle of it. The league brings the excitement of live-sports competition merged with the interactivity of video games."

"The fans have spoken," Sherman, co-owner of the FCF Glacier Boyz, said. "Excited to get after it in season three alongside our fans. We've made some good runs in the past, but we're definitely looking forward to winning the championship this time around."

The FCF is 7-on-7 football, and each game consists of 20-minute halves with a six-minute halftime. There is no kicking or punting, and fans vote on all offensive players in real-time while deciding the outcomes of instant replay reviews. The most notable player to take part in the FCF is Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens who is looking to get back into the NFL. Owens was part of the league last year and played alongside former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel.